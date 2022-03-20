UW sweeps WSU for first time since 2007

If Saturday's 8-2 win was domination for the Huskies, then Sunday’s game was an obliteration.
As rain came down at Husky Ballpark, the Washington baseball team snatched an enormous 14-3 win over Washington State in the final game of the Apple Cup Series, in which the Huskies; offense exploded and pitching excelled again.
It seemed that almost every UW player was on his A-game, with almost everyone contributing in some way at the plate and on the field. The team as a whole amassed 13 hits by the time the game came to a close.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Case Matter got the start for Washington, and shut down the WSU offense through the first two innings.
Matter (2-2) and the UW defense got into a bit of a bind when WSU pulled off a single in the third inning, and a subsequent third base error loaded the bases for the Cougars. However, a WSU groundout turned into a double play that gathered the remaining two outs that the Huskies (12-8, 4-2 Pac-12) needed to close out the inning.
The bottom of the third inning saw errors galore for WSU.
UW redshirt sophomore Cole Miller reached first base after a throwing error committed by the Cougars (9-10, 1-5 Pac-12), and advanced to second base off of a wild pitch. A fielder’s choice brought Miller to third base and a two-out single to center from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher was the final push that was needed to bring Miller home to score the Huskies’ first run.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson also took advantage of another error, and soon the bases were loaded after freshman Coby Morales walked. Freshman AJ Guerrero sent Tincher and Simpson home to bolster Washington’s lead to three runs.
The fourth inning of the game proved to be even more jam-packed for both teams, as WSU quickly responded with two hits, including a 3-RBI double to tie up the score. Redshirt freshman Josh Emmanuels replaced Matter on the mound.
Once UW got its chance at the plate in the bottom of the inning, freshman Cam Clayton shot another single down the third base line. Redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder was walked, and Miller was soon after walked as well to once again load the bases, with no outs on the board.
Urps proceeded to single, and junior McKay Barney was walked to collect two more runs for Washington, still with no outs recorded. Two strikeouts later, Morales singled to center field to bring in two more RBIs for UW.
The scoring didn’t stop there, as Barney succeeded in stealing third base after another wild WSU pitch. Guerrero was able to reach first base off of another Cougar error, scoring Barney to snag a five-run lead
The Huskies’ offensive spark was further ignited when Snyder bombed a home run to left field to open the fifth inning for Washington, putting UW up by six.
In the very next inning, Tincher followed suit and sent another home run flying over the fence in left field, cushioning the Huskies’ lead to 10-2. In UW’s very next at-bat, Simpson smashed a double in the same direction, and made his way to third base after a groundout from Morales.
For the remainder of the inning, UW didn’t have to do a lot of heavy lifting on the offensive end of things, as some more wild pitching on WSU’s part walked Guerrero, which was followed by an advance to first base by Clayton off of yet another error. Simpson scored yet another run in the process.
After both Snyder and Miller were hit by pitches with the bases loaded, the Huskies picked up another run to put themselves up by nine.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Adam Bloebaum filled in for Emanuels in the seventh inning, and was able to finish up without any damage done.
In the bottom of the inning, Simpson managed to triple to right-center field and Morales clocked a single into left, giving the Huskies a 10-run lead.
Washington added one final run to the scoreboard in the eighth inning, beginning with Snyder taking a walk, followed by a double to center field from freshman Colby Wallace, which advanced Snyder to third base.
Sophomore Michael Brown came up to the plate and singled, scoring Snyder to put the Huskies’ 14th run of the game in the books.
Matter, Emanuels, and Bloebaum combined for a total of 14 strikeouts. The UW offense garnered 25 runs and 36 hits over the series sweep
Next up for UW is a single home game versus Sacramento State on Monday, March 21 at 6:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.