Washington baseball heads to Pac-12 Tournament as No. 7 seed

A massive 12-game winning streak has propelled the Washington baseball team into the No. 7 seed in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament.
After a prolonged rut suggested UW might sit this year out, a recent ignition that resulted in series victories over No. 4 Stanford, No. 23 UCLA, and USC has cleared the way for the squad’s participation in the event in its inaugural year.
The Huskies (30-24, 14-16 Pac-12) will meet their first opponent — No. 2 seed Oregon State — in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 25 during game three of the tournament.
Holding tight to their second place NCAA ranking throughout the season, the Beavers (41-13, 20-10 Pac-12) head into the tournament off a 9-3 win over No. 3 UCLA this past Saturday. The team will pose quite the challenge for UW, with its easily-handled late-April sweep over the Huskies still fresh.
However, Washington has yet to fall from its high, and is showing very few signs of letting go of its grip. In its final week of regular season play, UW has ignited on both sides of the ball, with 81 total runs and 63 strikeouts over its last eight season games.
In comparison, Oregon State — despite pulling off a win over UCLA — actually dropped its last overall series and was just coming off a four-game losing streak.
With the tournament’s double-elimination policy in mind, the Huskies look to take the first game against the Beavers and begin the postseason in a safer position.
