Washington bats can’t heat up in seventh consecutive conference loss

Needing a victory to reverse its course on a quickly spiraling season, the Washington baseball team was instead met with more frustration Sunday afternoon.
A once-promising effort resulted in a 7-1 loss in Corvallis, Oregon at the hands of No. 2 Oregon State, which completed a sweep of the weekend and resulted in a seventh straight conference loss for UW.
The theme of the day, similar to Saturday’s 8-0 loss, was a lack of hitting from the Huskies (16-21, 6-15 Pac-12).
Initially, the offense came out of the gates strong for Washington, with freshman Colby Wallace singling in the top of the first to score junior McKay Barney and give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.
But that was the end of the offensive production on the afternoon for UW, which managed no more runs and just one base hit in the final eight innings of play; an infield single in the top of the fifth by freshman Cam Clayton.
Fortunately for the Huskies, stellar pitching through six innings kept them in the game, beginning with UW redshirt junior starting pitcher Stefan Raeth excelling in his first career start.
Raeth, who has been a staple of the bullpen all season, got the call to take the mound as a starter, and did not disappoint.
Raeth did not allow a run in the first three innings, keeping the threatening OSU lineup at bay and maintaining the 1-0 UW lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Beavers (31-8, 13-5 Pac-12) finally tied it with an RBI single, and Raeth ended his inaugural start at the conclusion of the frame after four innings, allowing one run off four hits.
He was replaced by redshirt freshman reliever Josh Emanuels, who carried the baton from Raeth by sending OSU down 1-2-3 in both the fifth and sixth innings.
The Huskies and Beavers traded scoreless frames until the bottom of the seventh, when the Oregon State offense came alive. After a one out walk, Emanuels was replaced by redshirt sophomore reliever Stu Flesland III, who allowed two consecutive singles to put UW in a precarious position with the bases loaded.
OSU ripped a double, and the scoring stalemate was finally broken as the Beavers took a 3-1 lead.
Facing its first deficit, UW could not climb out of the hole as the offense continued to sputter, going hitless in the top of the eighth.
Any hope the Huskies had for a comeback victory evaporated in the bottom of the eighth, when their pitching could no longer hold the Beavers back.
OSU teed off for six hits in the frame off senior reliever Ryan Velazquez and sophomore Bryce Armstrong, ultimately dealing UW a 7-1 deficit that would be insurmountable.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies were retired in order for the fourth consecutive inning, and a game that began on an optimistic note had turned rotten. It was all too similar to Saturday night in Corvallis, in which UW mustered just three base hits.
Clayton, Barney, and Wallace were the only Huskies’ hitters to reach base Sunday afternoon.
Washington will desperately look to stop the bleeding with a nonconference matchup against Seattle U in Bellevue on Tuesday, April 26.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
