Washington bats catch fire for sixth consecutive victory

In a critical Game 2 at USC, it was an all-day party at home plate for the Washington baseball team, as its offense started off hot, and stayed hot Saturday afternoon.
Looking for their sixth consecutive win, the Huskies kept their momentum rolling with a season-high 16 runs in a series clinching 16-11 victory in Southern California.
UW wasted no time to jump out ahead, with a bases-clearing double by freshman AJ Guerrero kicking off the festivities in the top of the first.
Freshman Coby Morales hit a sac-fly, and with four runs in, the Huskies (24-24, 13-16 Pac-12) had already doubled their total runs output from Friday night’s 2-1 win.
Washington kept its foot on the gas pedal in the top of the second, with redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher opening up a 6-0 lead with a two-run home run.
The Trojans (24-24, 8-18 Pac-12) had an abundance of offensive success of their own. USC began to chip away at the six-run deficit in the bottom of the second off UW sophomore starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff with an RBI single and three-run home run cutting the lead to 6-4.
But the Huskies answered right back in the top of the third. Redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea ripped a 2-RBI double, and junior McKay Barney uncorked the first home run of his UW career, a two-run shot, and Washington had a lofty 10 runs through just three innings.
USC cut it to 10-5 in the top of the fifth, and after a passed ball made it 10-6, a 2-RBI single off UW senior reliever Ryan Velazquez narrowed the score to 10-8.
But just when the Trojans made it a contest, the Huskies again answered back.
After freshman Cam Clayton and Tincher walked to begin the top of the sixth, redshirt sophomore Will Simpson brought home Clayton with an RBI double, and a Guerrero sacrifice fly scored Tincher.
Morales scored Simpson with an RBI single, and the Huskies lead was back up to five runs.
It wasn’t until the top of the seventh that UW dealt one final blow to make its lead insurmountable, when Simpson blasted a three-run shot to take a 16-8 lead, effectively icing the victory. Simpson's homer was his 10th of the season, extending his team lead.
USC scored a few more runs in the final innings, but Velazquez (3-0) kept it contained and the victory was sealed.
The Huskies were outhit by the Trojans, 18-to-13, but the run column was the only point of importance in clinching the series victory.
Six different UW batters recorded multiple RBIs, with Simpson and Guerrero contributing four apiece.
Dicochea, who had three RBIs entering the game, added two to his total, and brought his batting average to .318 in his third start of the season.
The win postures the Huskies well in maintaining a top-eight conference standing to qualify for the Pac-12 tournament, but they are yet to clinch with just one conference game remaining.
Washington will look for its seventh consecutive win and some cushioning in the standings, with a sweep opportunity Sunday afternoon at USC.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
