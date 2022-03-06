Washington bats go cold in 1-0 loss

Hits were at a premium for the Washington baseball team in its Sunday matinee with Yale.
After combining for 14 runs and 18 hits in Saturday’s doubleheader, the Huskies’ offense was subdued for just one hit and no runs in the series finale.
Washington was held hitless through the first six innings, and could not ignite its bats in time as it fell to Yale, 1-0.
The coldspell came as a surprise to head coach Lindsay Meggs after Saturday’s offensive fireworks.
“They just dominated us with the fastball,” Meggs said. “For whatever reason we were kind of on our heels.”
The first and only hit for UW came in the bottom of the seventh, with freshman AJ Guerrero singling up the middle on the first pitch, giving the Huskies (7-5) a beacon of hope trailing by just one run.
But on the very next pitch, sophomore Michael Brown sharply grounded into a double play, and while the zero in the hit column had been erased, Washington was still in a desperate search for production.
The Huskies were given another opportunity in the bottom of the eighth, as redshirt sophomore Cole Miller walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
But the next three Washington batters were retired, and Yale continued to cling to a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies were given another opportunity to score, and set a packed Husky Ballpark crowd into eruption.
Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher fought for a leadoff walk, working the count and fouling off several pitches, to potentially spark an electric inning.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson flied out, but sophomore pinch-runner Luke Rohleder stole second base to put the tying run in scoring position.
Guerrero induced a walk, and the energy reached its peak with the winning run on first base.
But the potential rally was once again thwarted as Michael Brown struck out and brought Washington’s last hope — freshman Kyle Fossum — to the plate.
The air left the bleachers as Fossum lofted a fly ball into right field that was harmlessly settled under for the final out, concluding the shutout.
The Huskies pitching was commanding throughout, but even the most pristine of pitching performances would not have saved the Huskies on Sunday afternoon.
“They all battled,” Meggs said. “You give up one run you’ll take that any time.”
Sophomore pitcher Case Matter (1-1) threw four innings, allowing three hits and just one unearned run.
The Bulldogs’ only run stemmed from a costly error by UW freshman shortstop Cam Clayton, as he airmailed a throw to first base to put a Yale’s leadoff runner on base to begin the fourth inning.
Three batters later, he was brought around to score, a run that ultimately was the difference in the 1-0 result.
Redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III, redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels, and senior Ryan Velazquez subdued the Yale offense for the remainder of the contest, providing the opportunity for Washington to take over the game.
But it wasn’t to be for the Huskies, who could not match their offensive output from Saturday’s doubleheader.
Washington ends the home-opener by splitting the four game series with Yale, settling with a 7-5 record.
UW will remain at home with a one-game stint against Seattle U, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
