Washington can’t catch up in 5-3 loss to ASU

After the Washington baseball team failed to contain an Arizona State eruption in Friday’s 12-5 loss, the Huskies hoped it would be their turn for the bats to catch fire in the desert heat.
While UW kept it close throughout all nine innings of Saturday’s game, it was a beat behind ASU in a 5-3 loss.
Washington’s best opportunity to mirror ASU’s Friday onslaught came in the second inning, as the Huskies had an early chance to back the Sun Devils into a corner with the bases loaded and no outs.
With the score at zeros, the bases became loaded virtue of hits from freshmen Coby Morales and AJ Guerrero, followed by redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder being hit by a pitch.
Freshman Cam Clayton was able to bring one runner home with an RBI fielder's choice, but the Huskies (12-10, 4-4 Pac-12) could not take further advantage of the opportunity as a double play diffused the threat, and left UW with a narrow 1-0 lead.
The Sun Devils (11-13, 3-2 Pac-12) wasted no time in striking back, with a solo home run leading off the bottom of the second and evening the game at 1-1.
In the bottom of the third, ASU took its first lead with an RBI single to right field.
Morales responded in the top of the fourth for the Huskies, with a solo shot providing his second collegiate home run and a 2-2 tie.
UW starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff appeared to settle in for the fourth inning, shutting down ASU and preserving the tie, but it would be the last full inning thrown by Kirchoff (2-1).
A triple and sac fly scored another run for the Sun Devils in the bottom of the fifth, putting them in the lead for good and ending the afternoon for Kirchoff.
Kirchoff, who was looking to build off his most recent start in which he carried a no-hitter through five innings in a win against WSU, recorded a final statline of 4 2/3 innings, five hits, and three earned runs.
ASU certainly didn’t replicate its blazing performance from game one which saw 17 hits and 12 runs, but its nine hits and five runs were enough to outpace UW in game two.
The final two runs for the Sun Devils came off relief pitching and provided insurance as the Huskies’ offense stayed stagnant.
A sac fly in the seventh inning off Stafan Raeth denoted a rare earned run allowed by reliever Josh Emanuels, and Raeth was met with an equally rare earned run after an eighth inning double off Stu Flesland scored a runner that Raeth was responsible for.
Despite the abnormal runs allowed by the relieving duo which has been airtight all season, Washington was still within arms length entering the ninth inning, trailing 5-2.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson resumed his slugging tendencies with a leadoff home run to the opposite field, and trimmed the deficit to 5-3.
But the Huskies, who managed six base hits in the contest, would not see another baserunner, as the next three batters were retired to solidify a series loss.
Washington cut back on the mistakes, with just one error after four in game one, and the pitching staff, while it was not unblemished, averted the 12-run disaster from Friday, but the offense still struggled to find a consistent footing.
UW will hope to see flashes of its offense from last week, in which the Huskies averaged 8.3 runs per game in the series sweep over Washington State.
Washington will attempt to salvage a game from the series with a matinee, Sunday, March 27 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
