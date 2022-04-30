Washington drops Game 2 to No. 6 Stanford

The Washington baseball team suited up on Saturday afternoon with the aim of stealing another upset against No. 6 Stanford amid a fuller-than-usual crowd at Husky Ballpark.
Sophomore right-hander Calvin Kirchoff appeared on the mound as Washington’s Saturday afternoon starter, but he and his teammates were not able to land on the sweet spot that they needed to power through a 5-2 defeat.
Kirchoff (4-9) met a bit of turbulence with Stanford’s bats in the first couple of innings, letting three total hits go along with two runs to give the Cardinal (25-13, 12-8 Pac-12) the lead early on.
The Huskies (17-23, 7-16 Pac-12) first hit of the game came from freshman Cam Clayton in the first inning, but no scoring followed. Redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder provided UW’s next hit in the bottom of the third inning, reaching scoring position with a single and a subsequent Stanford throwing error in the very first at-bat of the frame.
Washington could not dial in to follow up with the necessary shots to bring Snyder home, leaving the score tilted 2-0 in the Cardinal’s favor.
Stanford’s offense remained hot leading into the fourth inning, but was slowed a bit by two impressive consecutive catches made by junior center fielder Mckay Barney. However, head coach Lindsay Meggs was vexed enough to have sophomore right-hander Case Matter fill in for Kirchoff in the diamond as the bases became loaded.
“If you don’t pitch, regardless of what else you do, you’re not going to have success,” Meggs said. “We started off really slow on the mound today… [but] the last six inning of the game, I really liked the way we pitched, and we’ve got to take better advantage of that, and take better at-bats.”
Matter allowed one of the inherited runners to score but was able to exit out of the top of the fourth inning after redshirt sophomore Will Simpson caught a ball popped up to the first-base vicinity to cap the Cardinal’s lead at 3-0.
The following frame was once more unproductive for the Huskies, with their next three batters going down without another hit.
“I didn’t like our bats today,” Meggs stated. “I thought we were passive, I didn’t think we were ready, and we looked tired.”
Two strikeouts were served by Matter in the fifth inning, which were followed by a glimmer of hope when redshirt sophomore Cole Miller singled down the right field line to advance freshman Coby Morales, who had previously gotten on base after being hit by a pitch.
Senior Ben Smith then drew a walk to load the bases with two outs already clocked in, which soon became three as the Huskies entered the sixth inning still trailing by three runs.
The score was soon posted at 5-0 as Stanford siphoned off two more hits and just as many more runs in the top of the inning.
Clayton again acted as the impetus behind the Huskies’ straggling offense, sending a home run into left field in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Washington’s first run of the game. His teammates stepped up enough to deliver another run through a sacrifice fly from freshman AJ Guerrero, narrowing the Cardinal’s lead to 5-2.
Matter exited the game in the eighth inning with five total strikeouts, and was succeeded by redshirt sophomore left-hander Stu Flesland III, who drew in two strikeouts to avoid any more lost runs late in the game.
UW was unable to catch up in any way for the remainder of the game, however, and found itself straggling in the bottom of the ninth inning after Stanford brought in its sixth run.
With six total hits for the game, compared two Stanford’s 11, Washington will, as Meggs stressed, have to jump on more offensive opportunities in order to be competitive against top-ranked teams.
Washington closes this weekend’s series hoping to avoid a series sweep with its third and final game against Stanford 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
