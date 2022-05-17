Washington elevates win streak to eight in offensive barrage

Coming off a postseason-clinching sweep of its USC series, the Washington baseball team was riding high heading into a busy end of season.
Returning home for five non-conference games to conclude the regular season, the Huskies (26-24, 14-16 Pac-12) were in no mood to take a sabbatical.
Instead, their sights were set on Cal Baptist, which is one of two remaining regular season opponents for UW, on Tuesday evening. CBU was far from an afterthought, entering the week in Seattle as defending champions of the WAC.
But Washington continued to roll, with an 11-3 win marking its eighth consecutive victory. And with the victory, head coach Lindsay Meggs feels his team continue to click.
“The whole vibe in the dugout is different,” Meggs said. “That’s how our game is, when you’re winning you feel like you’re lucky and when you’re not you feel like you’re up against it, so everybody’s a little bit more relaxed and having fun.”
After two scoreless innings, the Lancers (31-18, 17-10 WAC) got on the board first with an RBI single in the top of the third. The Huskies answered after a fielding error, and the game was knotted at 1-1 after three innings.
From the fourth inning on, it was a barrage from the Washington offense, as the Huskies scored in each of the ensuing four frames.
In the bottom of the fourth, UW loaded the bases before redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher drove two runs in with two outs for a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, it was redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder who hit an RBI single to score freshman AJ Guerrero after his leadoff double.
In the bottom of the sixth, the game was blown open by redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, who blasted a three run home run to open up a wide 7-1 lead.
The Huskies added a few more for good measure in the sixth and seventh off a wild pitch and resulting Tincher RBI single, and a Simpson RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. It was the fourth RBI of the game for Simpson, who has nine RBI in the past three games.
The Lancers tacked on two runs to finalize the score at a more respectable 11-3, but the large victory provided Simpson and the Huskies all the confidence of a team who has not lost in over two weeks.
“We’re playing our best baseball at the end and that was our goal, even at the beginning of the year,” Simpson said. “So we’re playing our best baseball and we’re gonna take that into this weekend and the conference tournament.”
With one regular season series remaining against non-conference Northern Colorado, Washington has already punched its ticket to Scottsdale for the Pac-12 tournament. But Meggs is hoping the team will capitalize on its final series and stay red-hot ahead of the tournament.
“We just have to keep getting better, so when we get to Arizona next week for the conference tournament we’re playing the best baseball we can.”
While the Huskies are done with conference play, several Pac-12 teams still have series remaining that could have implications for tournament seeding and matchups. But for Simpson and the team, they are eager for whatever matchup Scottsdale brings them.
“We don’t care [who we play],” Simpson said. “We’re ready to play anyone, we’re ready to play anyone and take on any challenge.”
Washington will begin its final series with Northern Colorado on Thursday, May 19 at 6:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
