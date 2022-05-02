Washington falls flat in 5-2 loss at Gonzaga

Attempting to ride the momentum from its walk-off victory over No. 6 Stanford on Sunday, the Washington baseball team instead fell flat Monday evening.
Traveling across the state to face No. 11 Gonzaga, UW could not muster enough firepower in a 5-2 loss at the Patterson Baseball Complex in Spokane.
Taking the hill for Washington was redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III, who was thrown into a menacing situation for his first start of the season, after entering 11 games in relief in 2022.
Flesland (1-3) didn’t show any jitters, jumping out to a hot start with two scoreless frames to begin the game.
In the bottom of the third, Gonzaga spoiled the occasion with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead, and Washington’s offense had still yet to show any life.
Flesland was ultimately replaced in the top of the fifth after a solid final statline of 4 2/3 innings pitched, five hits, and two runs allowed to keep UW within striking distance.
Unfortunately for the Huskies (18-24, 8-16 Pac-12), Flesland’s efforts were not enough, as the Bulldogs (29-13, 15-6 WCC) seemingly lulled the UW hitters into a sleep for the first five innings, holding onto a 2-0 lead as the game remained in contention.
After being held scoreless for the first five innings, Washington finally had a spark in the top of the sixth.
The first at-bat of the inning was a home run off the bat of freshman Cam Clayton, and the Huskies had cut the deficit in half with one swing of the bat.
But it didn’t take long for momentum to shift back to the Bulldogs.
The next three Washington batters were retired and Gonzaga induced three consecutive walks with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. UW sophomore reliever Bryce Armstrong entered the game for sophomore Case Matter, but only faced one batter, resulting in a sac-fly that put the Bulldogs up 3-1.
Senior reliever Ryan Velazquez entered with hopes of keeping UW within reach, but another walk loaded the bases again before a two-out single scored two more runs for Gonzaga, and the score stood at 5-1.
Both sides traded scoreless frames in both the seventh and eighth innings, and Washington entered the ninth inning in desperation mode with the four-run deficit persisting.
Hopes for a miraculous comeback were kept alive when redshirt sophomore pinch-hitter Christian Dicochea doubled in a two out appearance to score freshman Colby Wallace and trim the deficit to 5-2.
Those hopes were dashed with a final strikeout of redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, and the Huskies fell short of mounting a late comeback.
Washington kept pace with Gonzaga in the hit column, being outhit just 6-to-5, but left seven runners on base, and could not generate enough situational offense in key moments.
Five different UW batters recorded a hit but none produced multiple hits on the evening.
Washington will return to Pac-12 play to face UCLA on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. in Seattle.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
