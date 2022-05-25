Washington loses first round tournament matchup, fall to losers bracket

Whatever anti-losing serum the Washington baseball team took in late April carried over into its biggest game of the season — through the first 3.5 innings, that is.
The Huskies jumped out to a comfortable 6-2 lead in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday, and it seemed they had the winning formula after 12 consecutive wins to end the regular season.
But all good things come to an end, and UW was brought back down to reality when OSU roared back for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and ultimately outlasted Washington 13-8 at Scottsdale Stadium.
Given the Beavers (42-13, 20-10 Pac-12) swept their previous series against the Huskies in April, and carried a No. 4 national ranking into the contest, the Huskies (30-25, 14-16 Pac-12) knew their hands would be full in hopes of pulling off a gargantuan victory.
But that April sweep in Corvallis felt like another lifetime, and after Oregon State took an early 2-0 lead, Washington displayed its refined arsenal.
After an error cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third, the Huskies exploded in the top of the fourth.
An RBI single from redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea tied it at two, and two consecutive RBI singles from redshirt senior Josh Urps and junior McKay Barney gave UW a 4-2 lead.
But it wasn’t until a 2-RBI double from freshman Cam Clayton, putting the Huskies up 6-2, that UW seemed to have the gumption to continue its dream run with a major victory.
The bottom of the fourth inning, however, was a pinch in the arm to the Huskies, who faced seven Beavers batters before recording an out.
Highlighted by a Garret Forrester three run home run, Oregon State piled on five hits, three walks, and five runs in the inning, reclaiming a 7-6 lead by the time a double play mercifully got Washington out of the inning.
The Huskies didn’t go down quietly though, as redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder hit an RBI double, and Urps’ third hit of the day was an RBI single to put UW back ahead 8-7.
The Beavers clapped right back, with an RBI single, followed by an RBI double, putting them back atop, 10-8.
The Huskies didn’t score again, with their best opportunity ending in the top of the seventh with freshman AJ Guerrero thrown out on a play at the plate.
OSU tacked on three more late-inning runs, and UW had no heroics in store, falling 13-8.
Washington kept pace with Oregon State in hits, 16-to-17. They left fewer runners on base (10) than the Beavers (12). It just wasn’t to be for the Huskies, who finally faced the music with their first defeat in 23 days.
With the loss, Washington is relegated to the loser’s bracket, where it will face the loser of Cal and UCLA Thursday afternoon.
Considering the double elimination format, the Huskies will need a win on Thursday to keep their season alive.
