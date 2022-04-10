Washington surrenders 14 runs in series-defining loss

Sunday’s rubber match was one to forget for the Washington baseball team.
Cal kicked off the game with a four-run first inning, setting the precedent for an offensive onslaught that sunk UW 14-5 during the series finale in Berkley, California.
UW starting pitcher Case Matter struggled from the start, with a double, walk, and fielding error putting him in an early bases loaded jam.
Matter had issues finding the strike zone, walking two runs in after an RBI single, which put the Huskies (15-15, 6-9 Pac-12) in a 3-0 hole before recording an out in the bottom of the first.
A sac-fly tacked on another run for the Golden Bears (15-16, 7-8 Pac-12), and the score was 4-0 at the conclusion of the first inning.
It would be the first in a trio of four-run innings for Cal.
Washington got one run back in the top of the second, as redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea entered the game in substitution for second baseman Josh Urps, and was promptly hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI. Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher flied out and the Huskies left the bases loaded to end the frame with a 4-1 deficit.
Cal responded with an RBI-groundout to extend its lead to 5-1 and end the afternoon for Matter, who went two innings allowing three hits, four walks, and five runs (three earned).
In the top of the third inning, the Huskies showed some life with an RBI single from freshman AJ Guerrero, but freshman Colby Wallace grounded into a double play with two runners on to thwart the potential rally.
But in the following inning, Washington converted with a barrage of offense, as Dicochea hit an RBI single, followed by a Tincher RBI double. Freshman Coby Morales produced an RBI groundout, and the Huskies had stormed all the way back to a 5-5 tie, making it seem like the teams would be engaged in a barnburner for the rest of the night.
But the Golden Bears had other plans, with a big fourth inning of their own off of redshirt sophomore Adam Bloebaum.
Bloebaum (1-2) allowed two base hits and a walk to begin the bottom of the fourth, surrendering one run in the process before being replaced by redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels.
Emanuels conceded three additional base hits producing three runs, and when the inning mercifully ended the Huskies were yet again in a four-run hole, trailing 9-5.
The bottom of the fifth inning saw a similar result, as Cal mounted a two-out rally, putting two runners on base before an RBI single extended the lead to 10-5. The ensuing batter launched a three-run home run, a dagger that all but buried the Huskies facing a 13-5 deficit.
The Bears added one more run with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, bringing their final tally to 14 runs on 14 hits. The Huskies could not put a dent in the deficit, and suffered a critical series loss alongside Sunday’s defeat.
Washington and Cal began the series each carrying a 5-7 conference record, but the two of three series losses have plummeted UW in the conference hierarchy.
The Pac-12 standings carry a uniquely large weight in 2022, as the top eight teams in the conference qualify for the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Huskies will look to wash away Sunday’s loss as they continue through conference play, returning home in desperate need of a midseason surge.
First, Washington will play host to Utah Valley in a singular non-conference game on Monday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m.
