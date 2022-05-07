Washington takes two against No. 8 UCLA

Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against No. 8 UCLA saw the most complete game of the season for the Washington baseball team.
UW sophomore starting pitcher Jared Engman spun a gem, redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder and freshman AJ Guerrero hit two home runs apiece, and the Huskies cruised to a 7-1 win over a formidable Bruin squad at Husky Ballpark.
“The long ball worked for us as a team,” Snyder said. “[Guerrero] had two home runs himself, which is unbelievable, I’m just trying to keep up with that guy I guess. It was a great win, the first game.”
At the onset, things were not quite as crisp for the Huskies (20-24, 10-16 Pac-12), as the Bruins (30-16, 14-9 Pac-12) quickly loaded the bases with no outs, and subsequently scored their first and only run on a double play to take a 1-0 lead. But from that point on, it was a pitching masterclass from Engman (3-5).
In the following six innings, Engman allowed no runs and just three baserunners, shutting down the mighty Bruins.
Engman’s stellar outing and overall progression was noticed by UW head coach Lindsay Meggs.
“He’s developed pretty good command of his slider,” Meggs said. “So now he can pitch backwards a little bit, he can throw that fastball counts and I think that’s made a big difference for him. He just settled in and made some pitches.”
Engman’s start was all for naught unless UW could produce offense, which it struggled to do throughout the first four innings, managing just one base hit.
In the bottom of the fifth, it finally clicked for the Huskies offense, beginning with a one out home run by Guerrero, tying the game at one and giving the Huskies new life.
Later in the inning, Snyder launched a home run into center field and UW suddenly led 2-1.
The inning did not stop there, as redshirt senior Josh Urps reached base with a single, and made his way to third base after a pair of wild pitches. Junior McKay Barney singled to score Urps, and extended the lead to 3-1 at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, it was Snyder who all but iced the game for the Huskies.
After singles from redshirt sophomore Will Simpson and Guerrero, Snyder came up with two outs and a chance to solidify a strong performance. He did so in devastating fashion for the Bruins, crushing a three-run home run to give the Huskies a comfortable 6-1 lead.
It was the second home run of the game for Snyder, and his career-high fourth RBI.
“I think that was huge for the team in terms of giving us a little more breathing room, and allowing a little more insurance, so it was huge,” Snyder said.
Engman continued to subdue the Bruins offense, and was finally replaced by redshirt junior reliever Stefan Raeth after seven innings allowing three hits and one unearned run.
Raeth shut the door in the final two innings, and with a Guerrero solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, his second of the game, Washington completed a convincing win with a six-run cushion.
“It was great to see us swing the bats the way we’re capable of,” Meggs said. “It gave us a good feeling going into the second game.”
Momentum continues in narrow Game 2 victory
After its triumph in Game 1, there was no hangover for Washington in game two of its doubleheader.
UW jumped out to an early four-run lead before seeing it evaporate, but did just enough to secure a 5-4 win for a second straight victory on the day.
The Huskies built off their Game 1 thrashing of the Bruins, which could have given Meggs’ team the upper hand entering the second contest.
“I think [Game 1] put a little pressure on them, and when we got out on them early, I think that made it a little bit tougher on them,” Meggs said. “The first one out of the gate is usually the one who’s happy in the end.”
The early offense was supplied in the bottom of the third inning, with the score tied at 0-0.
After a UCLA error, freshman Cam Clayton put UW on the board with an RBI double. Johnny Tincher followed with a 2-RBI single, and after a Guerrero RBI single, the second game of the day looked to be unfolding in a similar fashion. UW sophomore starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff prolonged the UCLA scoring drought, allowing no runs through the first four innings.
But after being outscored 11-0 in the past nine innings retroactive to Game 1, the Bruins woke up from their hibernation in the top of the fifth.
Redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels entered in relief of Kirchoff, and UCLA broke its coldspell with a bases loaded RBI single. A hit batter brought home another run, and after a sacrifice fly and another single, the Bruins tied it at 4-4.
The Huskies needed to generate more runs, and did just that in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Snyder reached base on a hit-by-pitch, and made his way to third after a wild pitch and balk, scoring on an RBI groundout by freshman Coby Morales as Washington reclaimed a 5-4 lead.
Emanuels (2-4) threw a scoreless sixth inning before exiting in place of senior Ryan Velazquez, who was left with no margin for error.
But Velazquez didn’t need any cushion, as he shut down the Bruins with three scoreless innings, capped by a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to secure the narrow victory.
Snyder and the Huskies hope the wins are a sign the team is peaking at the right time, as UW attempts to rise in the conference standings and qualify for the Pac-12 baseball tournament.
“Against a really good team like UCLA, it’ll give us a big boost [going] into next week against USC, so just gonna ride with it,” Snyder said.
Washington will have an opportunity to complete a sweep of UCLA, with the final game of the series Sunday, May 8 at 12:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.