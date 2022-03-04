Washington welcomes new arrivals in 2022 homecoming

The Washington baseball team boasts a revamped roster featuring 23 new players after its sluggish 2021 campaign.
Featuring a melting pot of transfers and freshmen alike, head coach Lindsay Meggs unveiled unfamiliar lineups to begin the season.
But entering the first homestand of the 2022 season, several new faces have provided a spark to the Huskies’ lineup.
“We’re young,” Meggs said. “We’re throwing a lot of guys out there.”
Freshman left fielder AJ Guerrero, freshman shortstop Cam Clayton, and junior center fielder McKay Barney have all been regular starters in their first season with UW, and have bolstered the Huskies offense to start the season.
Their effect was on full display in Washington’s home-opening win against Yale on Friday night, most prominently in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Barney, a transfer from South Mountain junior college, took the batters box with the Huskies (6-3) in desperate need of offense, clinging to a 1-0 lead.
With two outs and two strikes, Barney ripped a line drive into right field, bringing Clayton around to score.
The Yale right fielder misplayed the hop, allowing another Washington run, culminating in Barney rounding third and sliding home, having delivered the Huskies a 4-0 lead and all-important insurance runs.
Barney has led off for the Huskies in each of their nine contests, accumulating a .349 batting average along with two of Washington's four stolen bases on the season.
“McKay is one of the better runners we’ve ever had and that puts a lot of pressure on the defense,” Meggs said.
Washington sealed the series-opening win 4-0, but Barney was not the sole proprietor of the Huskies’ success.
Guerrero, who was a hero in Washington’s opening series with a game-winning double at Cal Poly, did his due diligence, scoring off a double in the second inning for the Huskies’ first run of the game.
Guerrero doubled in the eighth inning to cap off a 2 for 3 day, bringing his average to .405 on the season.
“Guerrero can really hit.” Meggs said. “For a young guy he’s real savvy in the batters box.”
Guerrero, who has regularly hit cleanup for Washington, leads the Huskies with seven RBIs in 2022.
Fellow freshman Cam Clayton has been a catalyst of his own for Washington, hitting .268 along with slick defensive play from the shortstop position.
The new additions have not been limited to the offensive side of the ball, with several contributors to the pitching staff experiencing their first season.
Sophomore pitcher Jared Engman, a transfer from Tacoma CC, delivered six scoreless innings and one hit on Friday. Engman (1-2) struggled in his first two starts, entering the game with an 8.31 ERA, but turned it around for his first collegiate victory.
“Hopefully first of many,” Engman said. “Just trying to go out there and compete for my guys.”
Thus far, the new-look Huskies have enjoyed a type of success that came at a premium in the season prior.
Washington is now three games over .500, a feat that it failed to reach in 2021.
The new players will have to continue to step up in order for the Huskies to sustain their early success, with the next opportunity coming in a doubleheader Saturday.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.