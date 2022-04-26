Washington win streak over Seattle U snapped as struggles continue

If there is such a thing as rock bottom, the Washington baseball team may have reached it Tuesday afternoon.
UW entered Tuesday’s contest having lost six games in a row, but took a quick trip across SR 520 to Bellevue to face Seattle U which it had reliably defeated in seven consecutive contests, hoping to end the nightmarish slide.
But Washington couldn’t pencil in the victory against the cross-city rival this time, as it sank even further with a 6-2 loss.
At the onset, the Huskies (16-22, 6-15 Pac-12) looked primed to cruise to another victory over the Redhawks (11-25, 8-13 WAC). Freshman Colby Wallace hit an RBI single in the top of the first, and redshirt sophomore Will Simpson began the top of the second with a leadoff double.
After stealing third, Simpson was caught in a pickle on a failed bunt attempt, but miraculously slid home to give UW a 2-0 lead.
All was well for the Huskies, as redshirt freshman starting pitcher Josh Emanuels, a product of Interlake High School in Bellevue, cruised through the first two innings unscathed.
Then came the third inning.
The Redhawks promptly loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, with a walk-single-walk sequence spoiling the homecoming for Emanuels (1-4), who was pulled from the game with no outs in the frame.
UW Redshirt senior Jack Enger inherited the tantalizing situation, and allowed a sacrifice fly to his first batter, making the score 2-1 UW. The ensuing batter clubbed an RBI double to tie it at two, and from that point on, the Huskies did not hold a lead.
A wild pitch gave Seattle U a 3-2 lead, and another sacrifice fly made it 4-2. But with two outs in the inning, the Redhawks were not done scoring.
Another walk, followed by a fielding error from freshman shortstop Cam Clayton, extended the inning and displaced Enger in favor of redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III.
Flesland could not put an end to the damage, as two more RBI singles resulted in a 6-2 lead for Seattle U at the conclusion of the third inning.
The Redhawks were held scoreless for the remainder of the game, with Flesland, senior Ryan Velazquez, and sophomore Case Matter dragging the Huskies across the finish line.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, their hitting woes persisted, and they were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
The closest UW got to starting a late-inning rally came in the top of the eighth, where it put two runners on base with one out. But Clayton grounded into a double play, and the four run deficit persisted.
The Huskies put two runners on base in the top of the ninth as well, in their last chance to avoid a souring loss. But when redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher struck out to finalize the 6-2 loss, it marked a win in the rivalry for the Redhawks, their first since 2018.
Looking for some semblance of momentum with the non-conference stint, the Huskies were instead met with a jarring loss, leaving them searching for answers as the 2022 season begins to wind down.
Washington will take a couple days off before returning to conference play, hosting Stanford on Friday, April 29 at 6:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
