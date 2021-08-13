Husky beach volleyball team welcomes new head coach

Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced Friday that the UW's beach volleyball program would be welcoming its fourth head coach since its 2014 debut in former acting and interim Cal head coach, Derek Olson. At Cal, Olson led the Golden Bears to two year-end top 20 national rankings and has had a multitude of experience and success over his decade-long career. He replaces Steve Whitaker, who exits the program after four years as head coach.
Olson has played a large part in the success of the USA beach volleyball program, having taken on numerous head coach and assistant coach positions for several junior national teams. He most recently was hired as head coach of the Moroccan national team, and seized the opportunity to travel to the country this past summer and led the group to qualify a duo for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Olson hopes to use his skills to elevate the Husky women to a new level of “national prominence.”
