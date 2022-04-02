Beach volleyball beats Colorado Mesa, falls to Boise State

During their first day of events in Boise, the Washington beach volleyball team was able to secure one win against Colorado Mesa after their defeat to Boise State earlier in the day.
The Huskies (5-9, 1-4 Pac-12) first faced off against the Broncos (14-8) resulting in a 2-3 loss.
The first match to finish was court No. 2, with senior Kyra Petersen and junior Scarlett Dahl who won in two sets, ending 21-17, 21-18. With a positive start, Washington had hope, but from there on out it was hard to secure enough wins.
Redshirt freshman Maeve Griffin and freshman Audra Wilmes put on a fight on court No. 3 after coming back in the second set after losing the first. The pair lost a close third set 15-13.
On court No. 1, senior duo Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreeen crushed their Boise State opponents in the first set 21-18 and then again 21-15, winning the point for Washington.
The rest of the matches ended with Boise State wins, and it ended with a 3-2 match win.
The day took a turn for the better for Washington, as they beat Colorado Mesa in their next match of the day.
Once again, Robinson and Loreen beat their opponents 21-15, 21-11 on court No. 1. The first match to finish was court No. 4, as Griffin and senior Ashley Shook lost the first set 21-23, but won the next two sets 21-12 and 15-13.
By the end of matches, Washington beat Colorado Mesa 3-2.
Washington plans to take on Oregon and Boise State again tomorrow Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
Reach Contributing Writer Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03
