Highs and lows for Huskies at day two of Pac-12 South Invitational

Finding its first ranked win since 2018, Washington beach volleyball ended its weekend at the Pac-12 South invitational with a mixed second day performance, including a big win over No. 11 Cal and a sweep loss to No. 3 USC Sunday.
After falling twice in the opening day of the invitational, the Huskies (4-8, 1-4 Pac-12) managed to work back from two starting match losses against the Bears (16-6, 1-1 Pac-12) with three wins on courts No. 1, No. 4, and No. 5. It put Washington up 3-2 for its first Pac-12 win of the season.
Following that win, which was UW’s first against a top-20 opponent in three years, things took a turn for the worse, with UW unable to win any set on any court.
Falling in two sets from the top to bottom of the lineup, Washington ended the day with a 5-0 loss.
It was the only loss of the weekend for Washington’s No. 1 pair of seniors Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen, who had won against the three other schools at the invitational.
The Huskies look ahead to a trip to Boise, Idaho for four matches Friday and Saturday. Facing generally easier teams during the upcoming weekend, UW looks for a win next against Boise State on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
