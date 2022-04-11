Huskies leave day two of Pac-12 North Invitational winless

The Washington beach volleyball team had a rough day Sunday, losing to both No. 1 UCLA and Arizona State for a second time this season.
For the Huskies (7-13, 2-7 Pac-12) No.1 duo, seniors Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen, Saturday’s match against the Bruins (25-2, 7-0 Pac-12) was the first in four matches the pair had lost. The duo lost 21-14, 21-18.
Other than their No. 1 duo, most of the Huskies changed pairings early in the day.
Junior Paloma Bowman and junior Scarlett Dahl paired up losing 21-17, 24-22, while senior Kyra Petersen and freshman Audra Wilmes paired up and lost 21-16, 21-10.
At Courts 4 and 5, junior Hannah Yerex was paired with redshirt freshman Maeve Griffin and redshirt Olivia Mikkelsen paired up with senior Ashley Shook. The first duo lost 21-12, 21-15, while the second duo lost 21-14, 21-17. No matches were taken to a third set.
The Huskies, unable to score a point, were swept 5-0 in their first matchup of the day.
The Huskies managed to close the loss margin a little against the Sun Devils (13-13, 5-6 Pac-12), getting two games off their opponents before falling 3-2.
Robinson and Loreen made a comeback against their Arizona State opponents, winning 21-11, 29-27.
While Arizona State also defeated pairs Petersen/Wilmes and Griffin/Calle, both matches made it to three sets.
Arizona State beat Washington, once again, with a final score of 3-2.
The Huskies hosts the Husky Invitational next week for their first at-home match up on Saturday, April 16 Washington begins the day against Portland at 10 a.m before playing Oregon at 12:45 p.m. and Hawai’i at 4:45 p.m.
Reach Contributing Writer Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03
