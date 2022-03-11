UW beach volleyball ends first day of Cal Poly Tournament

The Washington beach volleyball team completed its first of two days of the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo with two losses to top-ranked teams.
In the first of two games played Friday, No. 6 Loyola Marymount defeated Washington in a dominant 5-0 sweep, holding UW under 20 points in every set.
The Huskies (2-2) had seniors Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen occupy the No. 1 spot, were the only ones ever on track to stage a comeback against the Lions during their 21-15, 21-18 losses. Junior Paloma Bowman and freshman Audra Wilmes tried to put up a fight, but eventually fell to their opponents 21-18, 21-13.
UW fared a bit better in its second set of matches, securing one match win in an overall 4-1 defeat to Arizona State.
Robinson and Loreen emerged as the sole pair to pick up a win for the Huskies, with a 21-16, 21-11 victory over their Sun Devil counterparts. Freshman Maeve Griffin and senior Ashley Shook came close to pulling off a win in a three-set match, but fell just short in the final set by five points.
The Huskies will have another day of tournament action on Saturday, taking on San Jose State at 8 a.m., and Cal Poly later in the morning at 11.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
