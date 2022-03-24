UW defeated by pair of top-10 opponents to open weekend in desert

In a pair of matches Thursday in Tempe, Arizona, the Washington beach volleyball team struggled against top-10 opposition, being swept by No. 8 Stanford and falling 4-1 to No. 7 Grand Canyon to open the weekend in the desert.
The Huskies (3-5, 0-2 Pac-12) opened the day with its second Pac-12 match of the season against the Cardinal (10-7, 2-0 Pac-12) and were handily defeated 5-0, only able to face a third set in two matches.
Washington’s top pair of seniors Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson fell in a pair of tight 21-18 sets.
The Huskies’ No. 2 pair of senior Kyra Petersen and junior Scarlett Dahl forced a third set but ultimately dropped their match 21-13, 18-21, 15-10.
The closest match of the morning came at No. 3, where redshirt freshman Maeve Griffin and freshman Audra Wilmes fell 21-18, 8-21, 15-11.
Things finished quickly with senior Emma Calle and junior Hannah Yerex, who lost 21-16, 21-13 in the first match of the day to be completed at No. 4.
Washington also suffered a straight-sets loss with its No. 5 pair of senior Ashley Shook and redshirt freshman Olivia Mikkelsen, 21-18, 21-11.
Huskies take a point in Match 2
Much like the Huskies’ midday match, things looked to be taking the same path against the Lopes in the afternoon match.
Washington lost its first four matches in straight-sets to give the GCU the dual point, but were able to hang tough on the top court.
After Loreen and Robinson won the first set 21-18, the second set turned into a hard-fought battle with GCU’s pair of Anaya Evans and Jess Vastine, who won 23-21 to force a third and final set.
The Lopes (14-4) took a one-point lead late in the third set, but the Huskies battled back and won the final two points to take the set 15-13 and their first point of the day.
Washington will remain in Arizona, but travels south to Tucson for the Pac-12 South Invitational this weekend. First serve for UW will be against Arizona on Saturday, March 26 at 11:30 a.m. A match against Oregon will follow in the afternoon before a pair of Sunday matches against Cal and USC.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
