Washington beach volleyball falls in first day of Pac-12 South Invitational

Unable to rebound from last weekend’s pair of losses in Tempe, the Washington beach volleyball team fell twice during the first day of the Pac-12 South Invitational.
The Huskies (3-7, 0-4 Pac-12), who are the lowest ranked team at the tournament, weren’t able to ride a better start to sets later in the day to pull any overall wins Saturday. UW lost 4-1 to Arizona and 3-2 to Oregon.
Starting the invitational against Arizona, Washington’s only victory of the morning came from its No.1 senior pair Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen, who bounced back from a bad first set to take the second and third. They ended 15-21, 21-14, 16-14.
But the match was already decided before Robinson and Loreen’s win, with three UW pairs already losing to Arizona by the time the match finished. A Washington loss at No. 5 closed out the morning against the Wildcats (10-4, 2-1 Pac-12), as they took the match 4-1.
Washington fared better in the beginning of the night against Oregon, managing three first set wins at No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5. Redshirt freshman Olivia Mikkelsen and senior Ashley Shook continued off the early success to a two-set 21-19, 21-14 win.
But the win at No. 5 wasn’t enough to power a Washington win, as No. 2, No. 3, and No.4 fell to the Ducks (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12) and UW dropped its second match of the day.
With the match already decided, Loreen and Robinson again provided an overall win at the top slot.
Washington picks back up for the second day of the invitational in just over 12 hours from the last points of the Oregon match. Taking on Cal and USC Sunday, Mar. 27, the Huskies look for their first Pac-12 win.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.