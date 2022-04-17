Washington finishes runner-up at Husky Invitational

During the second day of its sole home tournament of the season, with beautiful weather this time, the Washington beach volleyball team redeemed itself against Oregon but fell to Hawai’i during the final day of the Husky Invitational at Alki Beach on Sunday.
Following the Hawai'i versus Portland match, Washington was set to face Oregon once again after a 5-0 loss during the first day of the Husky Invitational.
Heading into the day with a 1-2 record against Oregon on the season, Sunday’s semifinal served as a perfect opportunity for Washington to even the score.
The Huskies (10-15, 2-7 Pac-12) starting lineup against the Ducks (12-16, 1-4 Pac-12) consisted of senior duo Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson, junior duo Scarlett Dahl and Paloma Bowman, redshirt freshman Olivia Mikkelsen and freshman Audra Wilmes, senior Ashley Shook and junior Hannah Yerex, and senior Emma Calle with senior Kyra Petersen.
Out of the three matches the Huskies won, two of the matches made it to all three sets.
On the second court to finish, and winning the first point for Washington, Mikkelsen and Wilmes won their game point within two sets of scores 22-20 and 21-18.
No. 1 duo of Loreen and Robinson defeated their Oregon opponents in the last two sets after losing the first one, with scores of 27-29, 21-15, and then 15-6.
Bowman and Dahl also took their opponents to three sets with scores of 21-13, 19-21, and 15-5.
Although UW had clinched the overall match, Court 5 was the last court to finish playing, where Calle and Petersen were challenging their opponents in three sets. Losing the first set, the duo saved the match point in the second set, winning 20-22 and taking the match to a third set. However, they lost the final set 16-14.
By a slight margin, the Huskies beat the Ducks 3-2, redeeming themselves and moving on to facing the Rainbow Wahine (22-14) in the championship game.
However, the Huskies were not able to ride their success against the Rainbow Wahine from Saturday into Sunday.
Washington fell to Hawai’i 4-1 during the championship round.
Dahl and Bowman were the only UW duo to get a point against their opponents, making them the only duo to score a double win today. The two scored the Huskies’ sole point of the match where they won their first set 21-16 and the second set 21-10.
For Loreen and Robinson, the match against Hawai’i was one of the only matches recently where they were not able to secure a winning point.
Washington placed second overall in the tournament.
UW heads back to Stanford, California next weekend to face off against Saint Mary’s for the first time, looking to redeem itself against Grand Canyon and Stanford, as well as another matchup against California after Washington’s upset earlier this season.
