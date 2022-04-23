Washington gains win and loss at Stanford

As the Washington beach volleyball team found themselves at Stanford, CA once again this season, the team gained both a win and a loss, something that seems to be a trend nearly each weekend for the team.
Facing off against Saint Mary’s for the first time of the season, Washington won the game 4-1.
All duos, except Mikkelsen and Wilmes on court No.3, defeated their opponents in either two or three sets.
After a rare loss last weekend, No.1 senior duo Loreen and Robinson made their comeback and defeated their opponents 21-19 and then once again 21-16.
Duos Yerex and Shook and Calle and Petersen took their opponents to three sets.
Yerex and Shook lost their first set 14-21 but made a comeback 21-17 and 15-12 in the last set. Calle and Petersen also lost their first set 20-22 but won the next two sets 21-15 and 15-7.
Coming off a win, the Huskies (11-16, 2-8 Pac-12) were set to face off against the Cardinals (22-8, 10-4 Pac-12) for the third time this season, but could not get anywhere close to beating the No. 8 team.
The Huskies fell to the Cardinals 0-5, with not even Loreen and Robinson scoring a point against their opponents.
Washington hasn’t scored more than a single point against Stanford per match during the season.
Washington heads into the second day of their tournament with an even more challenging headline, facing off against No. 7 Grand Canyon at 9 a.m. followed by No. 11 California at 3 p.m.
