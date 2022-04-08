Washington looks toward ranked matchups at Pac-12 North Invitational

The Washington beach volleyball team will head down to Stanford this weekend for the Pac-12 North Invitational, in hopes of improving their streak and snagging more than two match wins per tournament.
Washington will begin playing on Saturday, facing No. 8 Stanford followed by Utah. On Sunday, Washington looks to play No. 1 UCLA and then finish the weekend against Arizona State.
While the Huskies have not played three of the four teams present at the tournament this season, they will once again face off against the Sun Devils after a season opener that resulted in a 4-1 loss for the Huskies.
In order to get revenge on Arizona State this weekend, Washington’s No.1 senior duo, Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson, must put up the same game they did against Arizona State the first time around.
Defeating ASU 21-16, 21-11, the UW pair was the only one that weekend to win a match and will have to look to maintain this play again in order to win this weekend.
Redshirt freshman Maeve Griffin and senior Ashley Shook also put up a good three-set showing during their last faceoff, but along with all five courts, will have executed court wins to swing a match.
Washington’s weekend of new and unranked opponents in UCLA and Stanford will provide a tremendous challenge for the team with mixed success this season.
With Stanford playing on their home court, Washington is set up for a challenging weekend away.
Reach Contributing Writer Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.