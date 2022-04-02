Washington repeats Boise State loss, snags Oregon win

Repeating last weekend’s fate against No. 11 Cal and No. 3 USC, the Washington beach volleyball team carried out a win against Oregon, but lost to Boise State in the second half Saturday’s matches.
The Huskies (5-9, 1-4 Pac-12) closed four of their five matches against the Ducks (8-10, 1-2 Pac-12) within two sets, losing only one of their five matches for a final score of 4-1— their largest margin of victory since their first match of the season against Portland.
The first match to finish resulted in a point to Oregon on court No. 2. Within the first hour, junior Scarlett Dahl and senior Kyra Petersen were unable to keep the ball from dropping, ending the first sets with 15-21, 14-21 losses and not making it to a third set.
However, from there on out, Washington’s game went uphill. Playing on court No. 4 and finishing second, junior Paloma Bowman and freshman Audra Wilmes lost their first set against Oregon 17-21, but were able to make a comeback and take the last two sets.
Washington’s No. 1 pair of seniors Natalie Robinson and Chloe Loreen finished their first set 21-13 and second set 21-19, while the other matches played on court No. 3 and No. 5 also ended with Washington wins.
Following their match win to begin the day, the Huskies did not meet the same fate against Boise State.
The first match to finish was Court No.4, and it was the only match the Huskies were able to win. Wilmes and Bowman were the only pair to win a match in the 4-1 loss to Boise State.
On court No. 5, senior Emma Calle and junior Hannah Yerex lost the first set 20-22, but pushed for a second set win of 21-16. The duo lost the third and last set 15-17.
All matches taking place on court No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 ended with Washington losing both sets to Boise State.
The Huskies take their next trip to Stanford, CA, for the Pac-12 North Invitational on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. to play four matches in hopes of securing another win.
Reach Contributing Writer Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03
