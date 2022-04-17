Washingtons sees highs and lows at first day of Husky Invitational

The Washington beach volleyball team faced highs and lows during its first and only home match of the season Saturday, winning two of three total matchups.
After switching up many of its usual duos last weekend, the Huskies stuck to their pairs from the majority of the season Saturday. The Huskies' (9-14, 2-7 Pac-12) first match-up of the day in the round-robin play was against the Pilots (6-12, 2-2 West Coast).
Having already won against Portland once at the start of this season, Washington was able to sweep all courts of the match in straight sets. The Huskies won against the Pilots 5-0.
Washington proceeded to lose to Oregon 5-0.
No. 1 senior duo Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson took their Oregon opponents to three sets. Starting off their first set strong, the duo won 21-17, but eventually could not hold it for much longer and lost the next two sets 21-17, 16-14.
Junior Paloma Bowman and junior Scarlett Dahl also took their opponents to three sets, starting off strong 21-6, but losing the following two sets 21-19, 15-12.
Coming off the disappointing loss, Washington stayed motivated to pull off a ranked upset against Hawai’i.
While the match against the Rainbow Wahines (20-14, 0-0 Big West) began with two Husky duos losing to their opponents, the last three courts to finish all won against the Rainbow Wahine opponents.
Bowman and Dahl were the first Washington team to win their point against Hawai'i, winning two sets 21-15, 21-14.
Following their win was duo Loreen and Robinson, who took their games to three sets. The pair won 21-15, but then lost 15-21, and eventually found their lead again winning the last set 15-8.
With the score tied at 2-2, Court No. 3 was the last to finish, as redshirt freshman Olivia Mikkelsen and freshman Audra Wilmes also challenged their opponents to three sets but were eventually able to win the overall point.
Mikkelsen and Wilmes won their first set 21-13, lost in between 17-21, but had their comeback moment in the last set where they won 15-11.
The Huskies had defeated a top 20 team for the second time this season after their upset against No. 11 California.
This has also been the first time Washington has won a match against Hawai’i since its first matchup in 2018.
Hawaii and Portland go on to play each other in the first round of semi-finals Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. while Washington gets to avenge themselves against Oregon during the second round of semi-finals at 11:15 a.m on Sunday.
The third-place match will take place shortly after at 1 p.m. while the championship match follows at 2:30 p.m.
Reach Contributing Writer Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03
