Beavers win again in Seattle, No. 1 Huskies end season with first loss

The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team’s historic regular season ended with a loss, as Oregon State triumphed once again in Seattle, 1-0, dashing UW’s dreams of an unblemished record in the dying minutes.

“It was a meaningless game for us,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “It’s a novel feeling for us, so one of two things happens, you realize you’re impenetrable or you make sure it never happens again.”

The Beavers (7-3-6, 3-1-5 Pac-12) found themselves under siege nearly instantly, as the Huskies’ (15-1-3, 7-1-2 Pac-12) high press and double-umbrella manner of possession left little for the visiting side to feed off early on. Junior Imanol Rosales was the most active of the bunch early on, striking the post from 20 yards out 20 minutes in and constantly pushing forward through the middle of the pitch.

Almost entirely devoid of the ball, Oregon State set into its defensive shape and clung to it for the initial 45 minutes. Entirely content to sit behind the ball and strike quickly on the counter, the Beavers were committed to require something magical to beat them.

Senior Khai Brisco made his second consecutive start at center back, replacing senior Gio Miglietti. The veteran right back started along with two other conventional full backs, as Clark opted to rest Miglietti and leading goalscorer sophomore Ilijah Paul in anticipation of the postseason.

With the depth of the best college team in the country, the Huskies appear to be honed in on avenging their national title defeat from last season, with Thursday night serving as the precursor to the arduous schedule ahead.

As play continued into the second half, UW found itself on the backfoot with OSU finding its rhythm in possession, pinning the home side back.

Uproar came 70 minutes in, as an effort from OSU freshman Fran Cortijo was well on its way to crossing the line before a last-ditch clearance from Brisco preserved parity.

The tides turned for the visitors in the 84th minute, as their pressure and persistence found paydirt. Freshman David Perez’s lancing effort brought an end to the Huskies’ hopes of perfection, winning the game for the Beavers.

“It was a game where they were fighting for their lives and we still were very good,” Clark said. “Of course, I’d rather just win every game and go undefeated.”

The Huskies’ fate now lies in the hands of the selection committee, as the selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, as they fully expect to return to Seattle following a bye week, and have virtually clinched a top-4 seed despite the loss.

Reach reporter Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com.Twitter: @RajanHans14

