Bernard embracing UW return after second journey through transfer portal

When Germie Bernard hit the transfer portal again in 2023, he made the first move.

Transferring from Michigan State just under a year after his initial decommitment from Washington, he reached out to the Huskies, who were still in the front of his mind as the primary destination.

“The idea was already to come back here when I went into the portal,” Bernard said. “I knew where I wanted to go. I didn’t want to deal with the recruiting process all over again, so I knew where I wanted to go.”

Bernard was welcomed with open arms by UW’s coaching staff, which saw Bernard’s departure in the wake of wide receivers coach Junior Adams’ departure in January 2022. JaMarcus Shephard didn’t have a chance to retain the Huskies’ highest-rated 2022 recruit back then — he was hired shortly after Bernard’s decommitment. But more than a year later, when Shephard was finally able to meet Bernard, he made the right impression.

“I didn’t know how coach Shep was, because I never got to meet him,” Bernard said. “I didn’t know he was going to be how he was… He came into my crib, he’s all hyped up, he has this energy, I’m like, ‘Dang, I like this coach.’”

For Shephard, it was a prime opportunity to reel in the former 4-star recruit — an opportunity he didn’t have previously.

“As soon as he got in the portal, we were Johnny-on-the spot, went out, and visited him in Las Vegas, and that was really the first time I really got a chance to speak with the kid,” Shephard said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get to know him when he left here, because I wasn’t hired here yet, so I didn’t know him at all, so I had to try to build that relationship with him and his parents pretty quickly.”

It helped Shephard’s sales pitch that the numbers were there to back it up for the Huskies’ offense, which finished second in the nation in yards per game in 2022. In fact, Bernard got to witness firsthand UW’s prolific offense, when the Huskies poured in 503 total yards and 39 points against Michigan State in week three.

But while the Huskies were lighting up the scoreboard, Bernard was having a much more subdued campaign with the Spartans, finishing the season with seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

“I knew the kid somewhat wanted to be here,” Shephard said. “He was on the sideline when we played against them and saw the kind of offense and what we did as an offense. I think that obviously was super enticing, and the numbers speak for themselves. That part made it a little easier for him to come back, because he already thought this place was pretty special.”

Joining an already established offense, Bernard knew that Washington’s receiver depth chart was crowded at the top. But rather than looking elsewhere for a depth chart opening, Bernard embraced the value in playing alongside UW’s dynamic receivers, specifically Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

“I was very excited to come back and be with them, because I knew what the guys bring to the table,” Bernard said. “Obviously [McMillan and Odunze] both have 1,000-yard seasons, so I knew that playing next to them would elevate my game much more, so, being in the room with them, I love it.” Elite play was one thing, the relationships Bernard had established at Washington were another. In particular, Bernard had an existing friendship with Odunze, as the two attended opposing high schools in Las Vegas.

“Germie’s a baller, he always has been,” Odunze said. “I remember back when he played at Liberty, he was trouble for us when I was playing at Gorman, and a big part of the reason we lost that state championship. He sits in the front of the room, asking questions, he gets up like, ‘I don’t understand, can you show me physically?’ He’s a visual learner, as well, so he’s working hard, getting after it … He’s in the right place.”

Along with the rekindling of the Las Vegas connection, Bernard was able to forge bonds with UW’s other receivers upon his return to Washington, benefiting himself both on and off the field.

“I knew Rome since we were in Vegas,” Bernard said. “But to get to meet [Ja’Lynn Polk] and [Jalen McMillan] and meet those new guys — they were a blessing to me because those guys have good hearts, and off the field, they actually teach me a lot, as a man and maturing and stuff like that, because they’ve been here before, so they can help me with a lot of situations.”

A sense of belonging at Washington was critical for Bernard in his decision to return. Additionally, there was the allure that Bernard’s largely-untapped potential could be displayed at Washington, based on his physical skill set.

“Germie has a lot of different tools,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “In high school, he’s running the ball out of the backfield, he’s doing all kinds of stuff, so I think the versatility piece with him really shows up.”

The extent to which Bernard will flourish on the field in his Washington career, let alone in 2023, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: after a roundabout journey, Bernard is happy to be settled in Seattle.

“It’s beautiful out here,” Bernard said. “Anybody would love to play here, it’s the greatest setting in college football.”

Another certainty: Bernard will have Sept. 16 circled on his calendar, when UW travels to East Lansing to face his former team, Michigan State.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

