Big Ten move presents new slate of opponents for Washington

Does Alaska Airlines give Washington frequent flier miles? If not, UW might want to negotiate.

On Aug. 4, the Washington football team announced its move to the Big Ten conference, joining Pac-12 rival Oregon in the sudden shift. This announcement came on the heels of massive conference realignment, spurred by fellow Pac-12 schools USC and UCLA.

When these four schools move to their new football home in 2024, a fresh wave of opponents will welcome them, extending from the Midwest to the East Coast. Who are these new teams, and what challenges will they offer the Huskies?

Illinois Fighting Illini

Washington all-time record: 7-4

The last 50 years of this matchup has been all Huskies, who have won the last four matchups against the Illini by double digits. But the next time the two schools clash could be a much closer affair.

After years of struggles, Illinois seems to have turned a corner last season, posting its first winning record since 2011. A middle-of-the-pack offense in 2022 was bolstered by one of the best defenses in the country, which allowed just 12.8 points per game

A potential matchup in 2024 could see an elite Washington offense against a premier Illinois defense, a showdown that could test Washington’s half-century of success.

Indiana Hoosiers

Washington all-time record: 1-2

A program seemingly on the rise in 2020 has fallen off dramatically in the last two years, becoming one of the worst teams in the Big Ten over the past two seasons.

A bottom-ranked defense paired with a middling offensive attack shouldn’t provide too much of a challenge for UW on the football field.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Washington all-time record: 3-3

The last time the Huskies and the Hawkeyes squared off was all the way back in 1995, resulting in a 38-18 Sun Bowl loss for UW. However, a modern-day matchup might struggle to reach those point totals.

Much has been made of Iowa’s maligned offense, amplified last season after a puzzling 7-3 victory over South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes’ defense is certainly no laughing matter though, surrendering just 13.3 points per game to carry the Hawkeyes to a surprising 8-5 record.

Unless former tight end George Kittle plans on returning to Iowa in 2024 or 2025, expect a defensive slugfest when the two teams rekindle the old flame.

Maryland Terrapins

Washington all-time record: 1-0

After joining in 2014, Maryland is still relatively new to the Big Ten family, so the two schools don’t have much of a history.

But if a middle-of-the-road team is your cup of tea, look no further than the Terrapins. UM doesn’t excel at much on the gridiron, but it’s been a stable and consistent program led by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Should Tagovailoa be gone in 2024, Washington might kick off its new conference foe against a team on the decline.

Michigan Wolverines

Washington all-time record: 5-8

One of the flagship programs of the conference lies in Ann Arbor, with the Wolverines winning the past two Big Ten championships. By the time Washington joins the fray, it very well could be three straight.

Michigan’s passing and rushing game are elite, manned by Heisman contender and junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Its defense is no slouch either, as long as its not playing Texas Christian University.

Barring a significant falloff in 2024, UW will have its work cut out for itself to avenge its 31-10 loss against the school in 2021.

Michigan State Spartans

Washington all-time record: 3-1

Washington won’t have to wait long for its test against the Spartans, with the two teams squaring off in week three of this season in East Lansing.

MSU took a considerable step back in 2022, but this year’s matchup will be a good indication of whether or not Michigan State will provide a formidable challenge to Washington in the years ahead, especially in late-season matchups in a hostile Spartan Stadium.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Washington all-time record: 7-10

You have to go back 50 years to find the last time the Huskies squared up with the Golden Gophers, a 1977 matchup that UW lost 19-17. Minnesota hasn’t been in any championship talks in recent years, but it has put out a consistently quality product, producing winning seasons in four of the last five years.

Minnesota may not have many highlight players, but it works hard under head coach P.J. Fleck and typically plays above its talent level. Any away game in Minneapolis shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Washington all-time record: 4-5-1

Scott Frost was not the savior this once-dominant program needed, and the Cornhuskers will still likely be in a transition period when Washington arrives in the conference.

The two schools became very familiar with each other in 2010-2011, clashing three times in a one-year span. Now that both schools have found themselves in the Big Ten, expect some heated and exciting shootouts if new head coach Matt Rhule can quickly turn the Huskers around.

Northwestern Wildcats

Washington all-time record: 3-0

Northwestern has been a disaster on and off the field in recent years, culminating in the firing of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald after accusations of hazing and racism within the program came to light.

The Wildcats were at or near the bottom of the Big Ten in offense and defense in 2022, with the replacement coaches likely needing at least a few years to heal the wounds left by the previous regime.

At least the Wildcats’ new stadium in 2026 will be nice. It’ll even have lights!

Ohio State Buckeyes

Washington all-time record: 3-9

The Buckeyes have been the harshest opponent so far, beating the Huskies in nine of their previous 12 meetings. Ohio State canceled their home-and-home series with Washington for 2024 and 2025, but after conference realignment, the two schools might end up playing in the same time frame anyways.

Whether it’s playing Pac-12 teams or Big Ten teams, OSU has been an unstoppable force. The Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country over the last decade, notching a resounding 116-15 record, with a 2014 national championship to boot.

As Washington continues to rise, future meetings will likely possess massive conference and national title implications far beyond the Rose Bowl games of old.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington all-time record: 0-3

Penn State is the only team in the Big Ten that Washington has yet to beat, falling in all three of its past meetings.

Coming off a Rose Bowl victory in 2022, the Nittany Lions are a sneaky contender for the Big Ten crown. PSU has a new starting quarterback for the first time in five years, and Happy Valley is always a nightmare for opposing schools.

UW and PSU should be highly competitive in the years ahead, making for thrilling matchups down the line.

Purdue Boilermakers

Washington all-time record: 7-2-1

Washington won seven straight against Purdue before the Boilermakers finally got one back in 2002. Despite this consistent success, Purdue is not a team Washington can overlook.

While the Boilermakers finished around the middle of the Big Ten in both offense and defense in 2022, they were still able to make the conference championship game, a matchup they eventually lost to Michigan.

Purdue has been the distributor of massive upsets in recent years, and Washington will have to be on high alert against their future conference foes.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Washington all-time record: 2-0

As the perennial doormat of the Big Ten, Washington likely hasn’t thought too much of late-season games at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have finished near or at the bottom of the Big Ten since moving from the Big East in 2014. But with a top 20 recruiting class for 2024, perhaps future matchups can be more competitive than many think, and the extended flights from Seattle to New Jersey certainly won’t help.

Wisconsin Badgers

Washington all-time record: 4-0

Washington has had their way against Wisconsin in the past, winning all four contests between the schools. And with the Badgers making little noise in the Big Ten in recent years, that streak has a good chance of continuing.

A beacon of light for the Badgers has been their defense, which is among the best in their conference. If Wisconsin can get its offense back on track, the matchups can become very interesting in a battle of the UWs.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.