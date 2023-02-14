Bo Peng and Taehoon Song finish tied for sixth at the Genesis Collegiate Showcase

In a 132-player field, only one spot remained.

Established in 2015, the Genesis Collegiate Showcase grants the unique opportunity for collegiate golfers to compete on the PGA Tour, with the lowest-scoring golfer in the 19-player field earning an exemption for the final spot at the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

The Genesis Invitational has been the site of countless historic debuts, namely Jack Nicklaus earning his first professional paycheck, Charlie Sifford becoming the first African-American player on Tour, and a burgeoning 16-year old Tiger Woods' first event as an amateur.

Early Monday morning, Washington men's golfers Bo Peng and Taehoon Song looked to be the next golfers to start their legacy at Riviera Country Club.

The early conditions were ripe for scoring, with Peng soaring to a 2-under score through eight holes, landing in a tie for first with Wake Forest's Scotty Kennon and Texas' Brian Stark.

But as Riviera’s Kikuyu grass firmed underneath the Los Angeles sun, the course toughened and scores increased. Peng was not the exception, dropping four shots on the back nine to finish in sixth place at 2-over par.

Song joined the tie for sixth, whose journey to 73 was a bit more strenuous. Song dug himself an early hole, tied for 13th place at 2-over par through eight holes, but as bogeys began to litter opponent scorecards, the junior remained clean with an even-par back nine.

Texas Tech's Jack Wall finished on top, besting Kentucky's Alex Goff in a two-hole playoff. The senior took home the individual title behind a birdie-eagle finish.

No one in the field finished under par, with the two finalists finishing a mere two strokes better than Peng and Song at even par.

Next up, the Washington duo reunites with their teammates as they travel to La Quinta, California, for The Prestige at PGA West. The three-day tournament tees off Monday, Feb. 20.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

