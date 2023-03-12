BREAKING: Hopkins to return to UW for 2023-24 season

Mike Hopkins is returning to Montlake for the 2023-24 season, as first broken by Percy Allen of the Seattle Times Sunday morning.

The Washington men’s basketball head coach will be back at the helm for his seventh season, after months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Hopkins was hired by UW in 2017, and has compiled a 101-91 overall record throughout his Huskies’ tenure. That span includes a 27-win, Pac-12 championship winning 2018-19 season. However, lackluster seasons in the years since had cast doubts on Hopkins’ status.

In the 2019-20 season, UW cratered after a strong start and finished 15-17. The following season, mid-pandemic, brought forth one of the worst seasons in program history, with an abysmal 5-21 record. In 2021-2022, the Huskies had somewhat of a rebound season in which they compiled a 17-15 record and finished sixth in the Pac-12.

With three straight losses to end its season, UW finished its 2022-23 campaign with a 16-16 record, ending the season in 8th place in the Pac-12, and missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Despite a promising 9-3 start, the Huskies lost five games in a row before enduring an additional four-game losing streak later in the season.

The uninspiring season left many calling for the termination of Hopkins’ contract following the season, which still had over $6 million remaining over two years.

The biggest variable left for the Huskies is their roster composition. Hopkins will be back on the sidelines, but it’s not set in stone which players will take the court. Retaining impact freshmen Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson will be a priority, and transfer portal additions may be necessary in the wake of Keion Brooks Jr.’s departure.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.