BREAKING: Penix Jr. named starting quarterback

Junior Michael Penix Jr. is the starting quarterback for Washington football, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday.

“Michael’s going to be our starting quarterback,” DeBoer said. He’s just had a really great camp and he’s been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he’s at now. He’s done a great job earning it. I’m excited for him to get those extra reps now, build that chemistry with the group. I think now he can take that next level of leadership.”

The decision concludes a full offseason of competition between Penix Jr., redshirt sophomore Dylan Morris, and redshirt freshman Sam Huard for the starting job. After the three quarterbacks equally split reps for a majority of fall camp, Penix Jr. will now take the reins of the first-team offense with just 11 days remaining in the offseason.

Last Saturday's scrimmage was a landmark that DeBoer set as an ideal period to have a starter named to take sole reps with the first team leading up to game week.

Penix Jr. was presumed to be the favorite when he transferred last winter from Indiana, where he had experience playing for DeBoer, who was the offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers in 2019. But Morris and Huard pushed Penix Jr. all offseason, and maintained competition until the very end.

Morris was named the immediate backup to Penix Jr., while Huard will begin as the third-string.

Penix Jr. compiled a passing total of 29 passing touchdowns with 15 interceptions, and 4197 yards in his time at Indiana, but injuries prevented him from ever appearing in more than six games in a season.

DeBoer cited his experience with Penix Jr., as well as his consistency and his ability to limit turnovers, as primary reasons for earning the starting nod.

"He's been consistent. He's taken care of the football," DeBoer said. "That's how I know him. I know there's been a season where he's had a few more interceptions, but I know him as a guy who takes extremely good care of the football. That's what he did for me and that's what he's done ever since he's been here in the fall."

While Morris and Huard had their moments throughout the offseason, the overall poise and consistency of Penix Jr. was at a higher level, and cutting back on turnovers was repeatedly listed as a strength of Penix Jr. in the offseason.

Overall, Washington will look for Penix Jr. to facilitate a revitalized passing attack after posting the third-worst cumulative passer rating in the Pac-12 last season, and Penix Jr.’s performance will be paramount to the success of first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

