BREAKING: UW to face Texas in Alamo Bowl

The No. 12 Washington football team is set to face No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio, Texas.

The Longhorns, led by former Huskies’ coach Steve Sarkisian, finished their regular season with an 8-4 record.

The Huskies, riding a 10-2 season, narrowly missed out on a potential Rose Bowl bid after Utah defeated USC in the Pac-12 championship, giving the Utes automatic qualification for Pasadena.

The Cotton Bowl selected USC, thwarting UW’s New Year’s Six game hopes despite the Huskies’ 6-0 end to the regular season.

After the Rose and Cotton Bowl, the Alamo Bowl had the next selection of Pac-12 teams, and selected UW over Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and Washington State.

The Huskies have played in the Alamo Bowl just once before, which ended with a 67-56 loss to Baylor in 2011. The Pac-12 has lost six of the past seven Alamo Bowl games to the Big 12.

It will be the fifth matchup all-time between UW and Texas, and the first matchup since 2001.

An 11-win season is on the line for the Huskies — a feat that has been reached only four times in program history.

