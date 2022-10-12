Bringing the energy: JaMarcus Shephard has transformed UW’s passing game

In early August, when the Washington football team began its fall camp, JaMarcus Shephard felt settled in Seattle.

On a picturesque afternoon, with boats whizzing through Husky Harbor and the sun beaming down on Husky Stadium, Shephard was at home, despite having been hired by UW just seven months prior.

“I love Seattle, it is an amazing city,” Shephard said. “Legitimately, you could do something different every single day. The boats are going to be ripping around here, we’ve got all the students jumping in the water, through the Cut and everything. It’s awesome, this is what college is supposed to be like, I couldn’t imagine being here as a student-athlete, and getting an opportunity to be embracing this as a community. I love it as a coach, and I couldn’t imagine it as a player.”

On that hot afternoon in particular, it sounded to Shephard like a good time to jump in the Montlake Cut, just as any UW student has done in their time at the school.

“Every day, I want to go jump out in that lake,” Shephard said. “I love the lake. I’ve jumped in a couple times, it’s cold. As I’ll get out, my daughter gets in without regard for anything, and swims around. She’s tougher than I am.”

While he flashed wide, beaming smiles and proceeded to share his affinity for some of the U-District’s finest restaurants, Pagliacci’s and Rachel’s Ginger Beer, it was easy to understand the manner in which Shephard is able to connect with people.

“I go [to Pagliacci’s] more than anything, because I go sit down, and they take care of me,” Shephard said with a hearty laugh.

Shephard’s energy can be felt through just a short conversation about pizza, but it more broadly translates into his coaching style as well, and it isn’t unnoticed by the players.

“They definitely feed off of [the energy],” Shephard said. “But more than anything else, these are long days, and I just want to be the consistent coach, because we, as coaches, ask them to be consistent as well. So, that is the most important thing in coaching, in my opinion, is just be consistent. So that helps a ton with our guys, they’re expecting me to do it, they want me to do it, and they get fired up about somebody else as excited about football as they are.”

Shephard is consistent in his energy, but he doesn’t sacrifice any intensity in doing so. Before games, he’s seen going down the line of stretching players, making sure everyone is dialed in before kickoff.

He also holds a strict standard for his players, and won’t accept anything less.

“That’s what you want to do as a coach: hold them to a standard, and force them to meet that standard,” Shephard said. “Very often, I ask them, ‘Hey, do I need to change the standard, or what?’ To me, obviously it’s a shot at them, to let them know that they’re not doing what I want them to. And, of course, a guy that says they want me to change the standard, they’re probably not a guy for the Dawgs.”

He has a strict, albeit quirky, philosophy about yardage, as well. When reviewing film postgame, he’ll make two separate tallies: one for his yards, and one for the true total yardage that the receivers amassed.

Any yards that come while the ball is in the air? Those are credited to Shephard. He, as well as the coaches, devised the game plan to get receivers open in the first place. The receivers’ true yardage count begins once they’re in possession of the ball.

“YAC (Yards After Catch) is important,” Shephard said. “Between all the offensive minds that we have here, we could find a way to have successful plays here, it’s just a matter of, once you have the ball in your hands, can you do anything with it?”

He also emphasizes that rather than “receivers,” they should think of themselves as “takers,” because they need to be proactive in going up and snatching the ball.

“I want guys in attack mode from the moment the ball first snaps,” Shephard said. “You come off line on digs, and come downhill and attack the football. On the post route, you’re going to come and attack the football on the post route. We want to be guys who are going to take the ball out of the air versus allowing it to come into our body.”

In whatever form it takes on, Shephard’s coaching style has produced results. At Purdue, where Shephard was the co-offensive coordinator for four seasons, the Boilermakers offense rose through the ranks, finishing 2021 with the fifth-highest passing yards per game in the NCAA.

When Shephard made the move over to Washington in January of 2022, it didn’t take long for his energetic style to resonate with the Huskies’ receivers.

“His energy, he just brought everything to the table,” sophomore wide receiver Jalen McMillan said. “The same day I met him, I knew it was gonna be a special connection, and we were going to build a special relationship.”

Through six games, the results have been apparent in UW’s passing game.

The Huskies have done more than rebound from 2021’s limp passing game, as they’ve recorded 357.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second in the nation.

And, after the game against Portland State, in which the Huskies threw for 337 yards and scored 52 points, Shephard was quick to remind people that even still, the receivers couldn’t outgain him.

“I had about 178 yards, I want to say it was.” Shephard said. “I think they had 135, so I think I’m probably leading the Biletnikoff Award right now.”

Four games later, Washington’s passing offense has continued to thrive, and while Shephard may not qualify for the Biletnikoff Award, an award given to college football’s best receiver, he can continue to set the Huskies’ receivers up for success.

McMillan has already totaled 453 receiving yards. Sophomore Rome Odunze has 524. Redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk has rebounded from injury, and junior Giles Jackson has drastically increased his output from 2021.

With his careful balance of energy and intensity, Shephard has revitalized Washington’s wide receivers room, transforming the Huskies’ passing offense in the process. He inspires confidence in his players, and expects nothing but the best from them.

And, he’s always open to more food recommendations.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

