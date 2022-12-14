Brooks Jr. leads the way in a closely fought battle against Cal Poly

Head coach Mike Hopkins had to bring the Washington men’s basketball team back to life on Tuesday night.

It was a struggle on both sides of the ball to open the game, but a few key adjustments rallied UW in a resilient showing, squeaking by Cal Poly, 74-68, for its third straight win at home.

“Sometimes you have to press and sometimes you have to play man-to-man when you’re trying to generate energy for your own team,” Hopkins said. “It’s like a defibrillator when you can see that they don’t have it.”

Cal Poly had its way offensively to start, gashing Hopkins’ trademarked two-three zone from beyond the arc. The Mustangs (5-4) knocked down six of their first eight threes, providing the early advantage over Washington.

This was compounded by a dismal shooting performance from the Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12), who entered the halfway point with a 25% (6-24) field goal percentage. Washington appeared stale and outmatched in nearly every facet of the game, and for the eighth time this season, trailed at the half, 35-24.

Then, a few minutes after the break, Hopkins finally had enough. The defensive matchups switched to a primary man-to-man look with the occasional zone to keep Cal Poly off-balance.

The adjustments worked, reviving the defense and withholding the Mustangs to only two three-pointers for the entirety of the second half.

The offense was the beneficiary of the up-tempo defense, with senior Keion Brooks Jr. spearheading multiple scoring runs behind his 23 second-half points. But Brooks Jr. couldn’t take all the credit.

“We made a lot of great decisions just reading and reacting and I was the beneficiary of it.” Brooks Jr said. “I can’t say it was all me, my teammates did a great job of putting me in a position to be successful.”

One of the players Brooks Jr. was certainly alluding to is junior center Braxon Meah, who reached a new season-high in minutes during his 11-point, eight rebound, and six block performance.

“That’s the difference of having a big guy like him in the paint,” Hopkins said. “I was more proud of him for playing 35 minutes. He was producing for 35 minutes, he wasn’t just out there.”

The high minutes were due in part to the loss of his colleagues in the paint, with junior Franck Kepnang out for the season and senior Langston Wilson exiting early in the first half to injury. Wilson would return to the bench, but never returned to game action.

As the lone big man, Meah came up big for Hopkins both offensively and defensively. A few key dunks in the second half began to open up the floor for the Huskies, with Brooks Jr. and senior Cole Bajema capitalizing from downtown.

The duo hit two massive three-pointers to cut the lead to four early in the second half, performing their own revival on a quiet crowd inside of Hec Ed and placing the Huskies in a position to overcome the deficit. Brooks Jr. finished with 30 points on the night, while Bajema was the second-leading scorer with 13 points.

A few more knocked-down shots from the Huskies put the game out of reach for the Mustangs, securing the 74-68 win at home.

“We don’t want to have the starts like that, but credit to them, they hit us right in the jawbone right from the start and we fought back,” Bajema said. “That’s just the team we are, and our message is that we want to get tougher together always. We fought back in the second half and made things happen.”

The resilient performance, albeit in a close game, is a relief for a team kicking off a five-game homestand which includes No. 19 Auburn and No. 16 UCLA.

“You could definitely say we’re battle tested.” Brooks Jr. said.

Now, Washington looks to move forward as it welcomes a 3-8 Idaho State team to Montlake on Saturday.

“We got to be ready to fight, we got to fight like a lion out there.” Brooks Jr. said. “Take the hits and just keep moving.”

Tip-off is slated for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.