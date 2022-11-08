Brooks makes his introduction in Huskies' season-opening win

First impressions matter, and Keion Brooks made a pretty good one in Monday night’s season opener for the Washington men’s basketball team.

The senior transfer from Kentucky settled into his new home by tallying 20 points and seven rebounds en route to a 69-52 win over Weber State.

In a new season, following the departure of Terrell Brown Jr., Brooks certainly filled the void in his wake. Just one other UW player, PJ Fuller, reached double-digit scoring, making Brooks’ 20-point contribution all the more pivotal.

Brooks was a former 5-star recruit in the class of 2019, and played at Kentucky for three seasons before transferring to Washington last June.

“Keion Brooks. Elite scoring player, brings an athleticism that we haven’t seen in a long time,” head coach Mike Hopkins said Friday. “A great forward, a go-to type caliber player.”

Brooks was one of four offseason transfers to UW, alongside Braxton Meah, Noah Williams, and Franck Kepnang. [CQ]

The transfers played significant roles against Weber State, as Kepnang collected a team-high 8 rebounds, Williams scored 4 points, and Meah scored 6.

Following preseason praise and 12 points in UW’s exhibition game, freshman Keyon Menifield scored eight8 points, shooting 3-4 from the field, in his official debut.

“Keyon Menifield is a guy from Flint, Michigan who knows how to score,” Hopkins said. “He does it at an elite level, he’s been a nice surprise.”

The Huskies’ 69 points weren’t astounding, but, frankly,they didn’t need to put up too many points on a disastrous offensive display from the Wildcats (0-1).

Weber State shot just 35.6% from the fieldand 17.4% from three.

Whether it be the case of a defensive resurgence in Hopkins’ sixth year, or simply an inferior opponent, the Huskies will gladly take a 17-point victory to start the season 1-0.

UW faces North Florida at home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

