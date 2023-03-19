Bruins score in every inning to run-rule Huskies in series finale

Coming off its first shutout of the season, the No. 10 Washington softball team was overpowered by No. 3 UCLA, losing 10-2 in six innings Sunday afternoon. UCLA overwhelmed Washington with its bats, picking up a score in every inning to win the series.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (10-2) had a shaky start in the first three innings, giving up a solo home run in each inning before redshirt junior Lindsay Lopez (5-2) took over with no outs in the third.

The Bruins (27-3, 4-2 Pac-12) blew the game wide open in the fifth inning, taking advantage of the rainy weather to draw three walks and two HBPs along with a pair of RBI singles.

It was another quiet day offensively for the Huskies (22-6, 3-3 Pac-12), with solo home runs from senior Kelley Lynch and freshman Sydney Stewart providing their only runs.

UCLA struck first right away, as junior Maya Brady crushed a solo shot to right field for a 1-0 lead.

Washington fired right back in the second inning to momentarily overtake UCLA.

Lynch led off the inning with style, powering a solo home run of her own to left field to score her first home run of the year. An out later, Stewart responded with her first career home run, a solo shot which gave the Huskies a 2-1 lead.

The lead did not last long for the Huskies.

The Bruins tied the game in the second inning with a solo home run, and took the lead in the third inning after Brady crushed her second home run of the game. From there, the Bruins never looked back.

The Huskies were quickly shut down in the top of the fourth inning, before the Bruins delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom frame to extend their lead to 4-2.

Everything went south in the fifth inning for the Huskies.

After senior Baylee Klingler drew a one-out walk, a line drive to the first baseman led to an easy double play for the Bruins, who seemed to have everything going their way.

A leadoff walk in four pitches put an early runner on, before Lopez forced two outs with a strikeout and a flyout. The rain then started to pour down in Los Angeles, and everything went downhill from there.

Lopez hit back-to-back batters to load the bases, and a pair of walks scored two more runners. With the bases still loaded, a 2-RBI single led to a pitching change for the Huskies.

But that didn’t stop the Bruins’ momentum.

Brady continued her impressive weekend with an RBI single, guiding the Bruins to a 9-2 lead.

Senior Megan Vandegrift picked up her first hit of the season in the sixth inning, but the Huskies were unable to capitalize. In the bottom of the frame, the Bruins put the cherry on top of their outing.

After a pair of groundouts, UCLA continued its two-out success by loading the bases with a pair of singles and a HBP. The Bruins then walked it off with an RBI single to left, concluding the game by run rule in the sixth inning, 10-2.

Washington will hope to rebound with a series win at home against Arizona, which starts Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

