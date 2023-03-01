Buzzer-beating shot misses as UW falls to Oregon in first round of conference tournament

An entire season came down to two seconds.

Trailing Oregon 52-50 Wednesday afternoon, the Washington women’s basketball team had just two seconds to advance from the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Senior Trinity Oliver rose up for a midrange jumper, as the entirety of the Washington bench held its collective breath, praying for the ball to fist-bump the inside of the net and save the Huskies’ season.

The shot didn’t fall, however. Instead of a heroic moment to force overtime, UW was dealt a gut-wrenching elimination by its rivals in regulation.

Just over seven minutes earlier, it was the Huskies (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12) who had the Ducks (17-13, 7-11 Pac-12) on the brink of elimination. Haley Van Dyke cashed in on a 3-pointer with 7:19 remaining, and UW extended its lead to 43-36.

With the second round of the tournament in sight, the Huskies entered a scoring drought at the worst possible time. Oregon went on a 9-0 scoring run, which was finally ended on a jumper by freshman Hannah Stines with 3:08 left, tying the game at 45.

The Ducks countered with a layup, before Stines once again came through for the biggest shot of the season — a 3-pointer to put the Huskies ahead, 48-47.

Both teams traded baskets yet again, as Stines continued her scoring-spree with a driving layup, reclaiming a 50-49 lead for UW with 1:49 remaining.

It was the final time the Huskies led.

Oregon made a jumper on its next possession to snatch the lead right back, and this time, UW failed to retaliate. The Huskies missed a pair of shots sandwiched around an offensive rebound, and the Ducks took possession.

Oregon missed a pair of shots, but came away with the rebound each time, forcing UW to foul and induce a pair of free throws.

The Ducks made one of two at the free throw line, leaving the door cracked slightly open for the Huskies with two seconds left and a two-point deficit.

As the season hung in the balance, UW couldn’t force overtime as Oliver’s shot fell off and the Huskies began to check out of their Las Vegas hotel.

A slow first quarter, which saw UW face a 13-9 deficit, was immediately followed by an inspiring second quarter in which the Huskies outscored the Ducks 20-14, taking a 29-27 lead into halftime. An 11-9 third quarter in favor of UW set up a tightly contested fourth quarter, in which the Huskies were outscored 16-10.

Stines carried the weight in the fourth quarter, making three of UW’s four shots. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Huskies couldn’t stay afloat in the final moments. It was a rubber match loss for the Huskies to the Ducks, as the team’s split their first two matchups this season.

Van Dyke led the charge in scoring for UW with 12 points, while Stines led in efficiency, scoring 11 points on 5-8 shooting.

With the first round exit, the Huskies’ odds of qualifying for their first NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season essentially cratered to 0%. However, progress was still made in year two under head coach Tina Langley nonetheless. Even while losing its final three games, UW stands at 15-14, a noticeable improvement from a 7-16 record in 2021.

The Huskies may not be done playing basketball; they will now wait to potentially hear their name called for the NIT to conclude their season.

