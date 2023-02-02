‘California Dreamin’: Taehoon Song and Teddy Lin finish tied for seventh at Southwestern Invitational

The North Ranch Country Club wasn’t home to the picturesque Los Angeles winter day described in The Mama’s and the Papa’s hit, “California Dreamin’,” but it was a dream start to the spring season nonetheless for juniors Taehoon Song and Teddy Lin.

Underneath overcast skies and blustery conditions, the duo pieced together an impressive three days, each carding a 3-under 213 to earn a tie for seventh place on the leaderboard.

The remaining Washington men’s golf starters failed to match the execution of their counterparts, combining for a score of 48-over, thwarting a potential podium finish for the Huskies. Washington finished fifth behind an aggregate score of 16-over 880.

Round 1

Lin treated the flat, well-manicured fairways like a walk in the park on Monday, cruising to a 4-under 68 performance with five birdies. The junior’s round opened with a four-shot bogey on the 228-yard third hole before he subsequently made his way under par with a birdie-birdie stretch on the fifth and sixth holes.

Lin found himself tied for the fourth-best performance in the field after round one, a substantial feat given that a few members of the field had broken long-standing course records that afternoon.

Senior Petr Hruby was on pace to join Lin in a top-10 finish, touting a 2-under score as he approached the daunting par-4,18th hole. With out-of-bounds situated on the golfer’s right and left, along with an unnerving pond engulfing the right side of the green, Hruby stepped up to the tee sporting the weight of an under-par individual and team round on his shoulders.

The senior had escaped the cruelty of the course for too long.

A triple-bogey marred Hruby’s final score, toppling him into a tie for 26th place with a 1-over 73. Washington slid with him, falling two places into a tie for 6th with a combined score of 2-over 290.

Round 2

Tuesday’s outfit of choice was quarter-zips and beanies to repel the Conejo Valley’s whipping winds, which frequently touched upwards of 24 miles per hour in the second round. The blustery conditions lingered all day, knocking down towering drives and shattering confidence. The conditions proved insurmountable at times, as the field scoring average sat at three shots over par (75.80). Only 10 golfers of the 66 player field could stake claim to finishing underneath par in the second round.

Two Washington golfers were members of this exclusive club, as Lin and Song remained stoic amidst the gusting conditions.

Lin’s 1-under 71 was his second under-par round of the tournament, fueled by a stretch of three birdies across the back nine to counteract a two-bogey start to the round.

Song quietly pieced together one of the most impressive rounds of the day, carding the third-lowest score of the field with a 2-under 70. Three consecutive birdies on holes four through six spurred a 16-place jump to 10th place on the leaderboard.

However, Washington's positioning failed to improve, lingering in sixth place behind an aggregate score of 9-over 585.

Round 3

Lin’s high-powered start began to sputter on the final day, as a three-bogey front nine derailed any hopes of a third straight under-par round. The junior’s day ended with a 2-over 74 and a seventh-place finish on the leaderboard.

Joining Lin was Song, whose consecutive 2-under 70 round launched the junior into the tie for seventh. The pair posted an aggregate score of 3-under 213 across all three days.

Washington jumped to fifth place on the leaderboard but remained considerably behind the next closest competitors in the field. The Huskies' final score of 16-over 880 sat eight shots behind the fourth-place finisher, Oregon.

Washington’s mediocre performance can be best attributed to an inability to capitalize on the short holes, producing the worst score in the field on par-3’s at 30-over, needing an average of 3.50 shots to do so. But in yin and yang fashion, the Huskies excelled on the four par-5 holes. Washington sat only behind Texas in scoring average, posting an average of 4.58 shots for a score of 25-under.

The Longhorns throttled the competition on all three days, taking home the Southwestern Invitational title with a thirteen-stroke advantage. Pepperdine was the only other team to finish under par.

Next on the docket is a trip to the Big Island of Hawai’i for the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. The three-day tropical excursion at Hapuna Golf Course tees off on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

