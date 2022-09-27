Camille Boyd finishes seventh despite Washington’s struggles in season opener

Camille Boyd picked up exactly where she left off.

Last fall, the junior shined at the Mason Rudolph Championship, recording the third-lowest total score in UW women’s golf history with an 11-under 205.

As the Huskies returned to the championship to open this year’s campaign, Boyd appeared right at home. She finished under par in all three rounds, earning a seventh-place finish on the individual leaderboard with a score of 5-under 211.

The rest of the team struggled to replicate Boyd’s success, ending the tournament in 13th place with a score of 28-over 892.

Boyd had a dominant start to the first round, carding three birdies over the front nine. She entered the halfway point with sole possession of the lead, but a bumpy back nine dropped Boyd to a score of 1-under 71 and a tie for 10th place.

Brittany Kwon’s first-round scorecard appeared to be the antithesis of Boyd’s, as the senior failed to card a birdie until the 14th hole. After opening the day with a double-bogey, Kwon tacked on four more bogeys over the next 12 holes. She remained resilient, ending the round with three birdies to finish at 4-over 76.

Freshman Carmen Lim’s career opened in style, notching a birdie on her first collegiate hole. The New Zealand native appeared poised throughout her debut, tacking on two more birdies over the final three holes to earn a score of 1-over 73.

Washington ended the first round with a team score of 4-over 292, finishing in sixth place on the leaderboard.

Saturday’s round felt like déjà vu, as another bogey-free front nine was carded for Boyd. She earned four birdies on the day to finish with a score of 2-under 70. Once again, Kwon finished strong. After starting the round with three early bogeys, the Bremerton native racked up three birdies and a bogey on the back nine to nearly eliminate the deficit, finishing the day with a score of 1-over 73 and a tie for 42nd place.

Joining the tie for 42nd was Carmen Lim after a tough day on the course, notching four bogeys and a double-bogey for a score of 4-over 76. Washington’s second round featured a slow front nine that proved insurmountable, sending the Huskies tumbling to ninth place with a team score of 6-over 294.

The final round opened with a devastating blow for Washington, as the No. 1 starter, Kwon, withdrew on the third hole due to injury. This left the Huskies with only four healthy golfers for the remainder of the round.

The Vanderbilt Legends Club course played tough on Sunday, which made Kwon’s absence especially noticeable, as Washington finished with a final round team score of 18-over 306. The four-person squad combined for 23 bogeys throughout the day as the Huskies dropped to 13th place.

Washington continued to struggle around par-3s Sunday — an issue that persisted throughout the tournament. The Huskies posted an average score of 3.30 shots on par-3s, the 13th highest in the field, as they ended the weekend with a score of 17-over par on the short holes.

Boyd remained the sole bright spot, carding her third straight bogey-free front nine. She finished the round with a score of 1-under 71 to end the tournament in seventh place on the individual leaderboard.

Mississippi State took home the team title in Nashville with a team score of 19-under 845. The Huskies finished 47 shots behind the Bulldogs.

Washington will look to erase this tournament from its memory as the team travels to Chicago for the Windy City Classic. The Huskies will tee off at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Illinois on Monday, Oct. 3 for the two-day tournament.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

