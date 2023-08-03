Can Michael Penix Jr. become Washington's GOAT QB?

When it’s all said and done, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. could be the best to ever play the position for UW.

True, recency bias could play a factor in that assessment. But when analyzing wins, statistics, and impact, Penix is staking a legitimate claim to go down as UW’s GOAT QB.

The winning part has been obvious — in his first season with Washington, Penix led the Huskies to 11 wins, tied for third all-time in school history, only trailing the 1991 and 2016 teams, which had 12 respectively.

Those 11 victories placed Washington as the No. 8 ranked team in the country, its best mark since 2016. The Huskies capped off their tremendous season with an Alamo Bowl victory over No. 21 ranked Texas, claiming their first bowl win since 2019.

Penix Jr.’s statistical prowess lies in plain sight as well. In his first season with UW he shattered the record for passing yards in a season by a Husky with a whopping 4,641 yards, passing Cody Pickett’s previous record of 4,458 yards 20 years prior. He also became only the third quarterback in UW history to throw for 30-plus touchdowns in a single season.

The stats, however, only tell a small part of the story when talking about Penix’s greatness.

After the end of the 2021 season, the Washington football program was at one of the lowest points in its history after a 4-8 season and midseason firing of head coach Jimmy Lake. Entering the season, Penix Jr. not only had to overcome his own doubters, he also was tasked with turning around a storied program after an abysmal season.

Despite reconnecting with former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, Penix’s injury concerns and a change of scenery would make turning the team around no easy feat. To put it simply, Michael Penix Jr. destroyed any doubt that he would not be the guy for the job almost immediately as he stepped on the field for the 2022 season.

The Huskies first real test of the season came against the No. 11 ranked Michigan State Spartans, and from the opening drive, it was evident that the expectations had shifted around Washington football.

Penix’s deep ball to junior receiver Jalen McMillan on the drive sent Montlake into a long awaited frenzy. And for the rest of the game, Husky Stadium culminated in a magical state of euphoria and bliss, as Husky fans witnessed the arrival of Michael Penix and a new era in Washington football.

Throughout the season, the same awe and excitement Penix brought to fans in week three never seemed to waiver. His combination of poise and confidence made it feel as if every game was never in doubt, and most of the time that was the case.

Then there was that November night in Eugene.

On that night, when the Huskies took down rival Oregon at Autzen Stadium, the legend of Michael Penix Jr. became cemented for good. With three straight losses to the Ducks entering the game, a win wasn’t something to take lightly.

Penix’s fourth quarter missile down the sideline to receiver Taj Davis to tie the game was unforgettable. However, what is often overlooked was the previous possession.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Penix was picked off in the redzone, squandering a potential game tying score. In that moment a collective wave of doubt struck the millions of Huskies fans watching, but not from the guy who threw the pass.

Many quarterbacks in that same situation would have crumbled under the pressure of such an intense environment. But Michael Penix Jr. is not the average college quarterback. The same composure Penix exemplified leading up to this moment never left, as on their next possession, he led the Huskies on a game-tying touchdown drive, and later a game-sealing field goal drive.

With the win, Penix became the first Washington quarterback to beat a ranked Oregon team on the road since 2002, a feat not even past Huskies greats Jake Browning, Jake Locker, and Keith Price could accomplish, and something that certainly vaults Penix’s all-time status.

Part of being one of the all-time greats means having a “career-defining moment”. And, so far, Penix’s performance in Eugene certainly ranks among the top single-game performances in Washington history.

Two weeks later, the Huskies cruised past Washington State in the Apple Cup, capping off one of the greatest seasons in Washington history.

Penix not only turned around a struggling team, but completely changed the narrative of Washington football for the foreseeable future. In terms of impact, Penix changed the landscape of the program in a way that has never been done in UW history. In fact, his impact extended to his teammates as well.

For example, star senior wide receiver Rome Odunze was projected by many scouts as a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but the opportunity to run it back with one of the nation’s best quarterbacks was just too much to pass up.

Penix’s stardom and Washington’s championship hopes has also led to an influx of transfers, further proving the momentum the Huskies have gained since 2022. And in a time where NIL is dominating the college football landscape, having a player like Penix in the national spotlight certainly makes gaining traction from potential sponsors much easier for many players on the roster.

When comparing Penix to previous Huskies greats, only a few measure up to his standards. Jake Browning, Keith Price, Marques Tuiasosopo, and Cody Pickett are all recent names that warrant consideration.

Tuiasosopo had a similar impact as Penix, as the dual-threat QB encapsulated crowds with an option-style attack which led to an 11-1 season and a No. 3 ranking for the Huskies.

Tuiasosopo also finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2000, tying Penix as the second highest finish for a UW quarterback.

Jake Browning brings up a strong case for the best ever. The winningest QB in school history holds a plethora of passing records, along with the only College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

After last season, Penix sits firmly amongst the great Huskies quarterbacks, but to be definitively considered the best could take some work.

One scenario that would cement Penix as the GOAT would be if he won the Heisman Trophy this season, the first in school history. Another scenario would be to win a National Championship, the first in over 30 years and the first in the College Football Playoff era.

Less lofty goals that would still help Penix’s case would be to win a Pac-12 championship, while also potentially becoming the only QB in Washington history to win 11 or more games in back-to-back seasons.

Ultimately, what sets Michael Penix apart from his UW contemporaries is his superstar prowess. Very few players in the history of Washington football have produced as many jaw-dropping plays as Penix did last season, and for good reason. There are very few players in the history of the game who can do the things that Penix does on a football field.

Along with his superstar prowess, Penix’s sheer gravity makes him unique among past QB’s. Penix’s name catapults Washington into the national media, as many college football fans are awaiting on what this UW offense has to offer next season. The list of “must watch” players in Washington’s history is a short one, and Penix has embedded his name squarely on it.

The “superstar” tag of a college quarterback is a title many players dream of, but only few achieve. However, Penix's combination of pure talent, elite football IQ, and ice-cold demeanor in big games make him a worthy candidate for the title, and a perfect savior for the future of Washington football.

Penix has given UW fans high hopes this upcoming season along with lofty expectations for the program, and if Penix is once again able to fulfill those hopes, the star QB’s name will be one that is remembered as potentially the greatest to ever do it.

