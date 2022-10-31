Conference struggles continue in loss to No. 1 UCLA

On Sunday afternoon in sunny Los Angeles, the Washington women’s soccer team attempted to answer its recent struggles against conference opponents, but without much of an offensive presence, it fell short to top-seeded UCLA.

Tallying just two shots on the scorecard through 90 minutes of play, the Huskies (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) didn’t give themselves much of a chance, as the confident Bruins squad (17-1, 9-1 Pac-12) found the back of the net thrice off 21 total shots.

In the last six games of conference play, UW has managed a rather disheartening 1-4-1 record, following the team’s electrifying 8-1-2 start.

With just two regular season games left before NCAA tournament play, Sunday’s matchup initially posed an opportunity to rewrite the recent losing narrative and rejuvenate earlier notions of aggressiveness, both offensively and defensively.

UW’s brightest spots resided in the first half, as graduate student Olivia Sekany managed to hold the No.1 ranked team to no goals behind four saves, as UCLA attempted 10 shots to UW’s one.

Moving into the second half, UW’s offensive struggles continued while defensive breakdowns in the back gave space for more UCLA chances. And this time around, they were costly.

The first goal came in the 49th minute, as UCLA’s Ally Cook, assisted by Ally Lemos, found her way past Sekany. Just minutes later, UCLA added on another, as Quincy McMahon slotted a shot to the top right of goal with her right foot in the 56th minute.

As UW carried on with just one shot through the majority of the match, UCLA continued creating chances, eventually finding its third goal in the 88th minute behind a class finish from Jackie Gilday into the bottom corner.

As the final three whistles concluded the lopsided matchup, UW came out of a conference play match disappointed yet again.

But with one final regular season matchup left, UW has every reason to catch fire at the perfect moment against rival Washington State on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. in Pullman.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki at sports@dailyuw.com.

