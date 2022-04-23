Big tests ahead for men and women’s crew as teams head to Redwood Shores

Both the men’s and women’s Washington rowing teams will head down to Redwood Shores this weekend to face Cal.
For the men — who raced at Redwood Shores two weeks ago and won all of their races — the course will be somewhat familiar. However, the Huskies didn’t go against the Golden Bears, who head coach Michael Callahan noted might be the faster boat heading into the weekend.
“A bye week can really help you look into your strengths and weaknesses and try to make boats stronger — allows you time to rethink things,” Callahan said. “We definitely welcome that after our race down in Redwood Shores; I think we felt that California is faster than us right now and we need to do a lot of work.”
The annual Washington-Cal men’s varsity eight dual has a lot of history behind it, with the first dating back to 1903. Since then, there have been a total of 109 meetings between the two schools; Washington is currently on a winning streak, having won the past three duals.
However, this year is going to present one of the tougher challenges for UW, with Cal being on a tear to open up the season. Currently, Cal is No. 2 ranked in the country, while UW is behind them at No. 3.
The overall rankings add more incentive to each of the squads to really perform at their best. For Washington to challenge and take down California, they’ll need to show improvement from their bye week.
“We’re always on a quest of reducing time over distance,” Callahan said. “We’re always trying to get faster. We’re hungry for that, always; I think we’d like to have more boat speed this time of the year. I know that we have guys who have a championship heart and we are really dedicated to the team and the pursuit of making this boat and our boathouse as fast as we can go.”
The Washington women will also be looking to improve their overall times from their previous race in Las Vegas, where Washington won four out of seven races.
Another key for the women’s team to get back to the top tier is health.
Multiple Olympic rowers have yet to race in a regatta for UW this year due to injuries. If the UW women's rowing team wants to compete for another NCAA Championship, they will need to be at full strength.
Races for Washington will get under way Saturday with women’s fourth varsity eight beginning at 10 a.m. The varsity eight races will close out the day at 11:22 a.m., and the men’s varsity eight races will follow at 11:34 a.m.
