Class Day Regatta opens crew season on Montlake

Back on the Montlake Cut, the Washington rowing teams showed out in front of friends and families for the inaugural opening of the 2022 season: the Class Day Regatta.
The intrasquad scrimmage marked the opening of the 2022 season for the UW men, as the seniors claimed the crown. The women were rowing for the second time this spring, and the junior boat came out on top.
Fans were lined up along the Montlake Cut, cheering along different boats as they passed. That’s something that had not been as common over the past two years with COVID-19 for the most part keeping fans away.
“It was really exciting to have class day events back in full effect, with the banquet last night and parents here to watch,” men’s head coach Michael Callahan said. “It’s always great to see the seniors win, as coaches you always root for your seniors as they’re going out of the program. It’s a really fun race to see them get the lead from the start and then hold on from there.”
The first race of the day was a classless race. Three boats were in the field with the first boat being a fours boat consisting of members of the men’s team, the second boat, also a fours boat, consisted of current and alumni members of the men, while the third boat was a women’s eight boat consisting of five freshman, two juniors and two seniors.
Winning the race was the classless men’s four boat consisting of all current UW rowers. They finished with a time of 6:37.66. However, the alumni fours boat didn’t make it easy on the winning boat, as they kept pace with them for the majority of the race and finished with a time of 6:41.53. The more inexperienced women’s eight boat finished with a time of 7:27.63.
Next up was the Seattle Times Women’s Eight race to decide the top women’s class. As is often the case, the race came down to two boats, the junior boat and the senior boat. After winning the class day race last year as juniors, the now-seniors were looking to cement their status two years in a row.
This year’s junior boat had a different idea in their mind.
As they crossed under Montlake Bridge for the final push, the juniors were holding onto a slight lead. With the seniors looking to make a final push, the juniors had to hold them off and that’s exactly what they did, winning by 2.23 seconds.
“I really wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” women’s team head coach Yasmin Farooq said. “Because I knew that the senior boat were definitely a very strategic boat and were intact, so that lineup was entirely all seniors. But, the junior’s boat got to draft a couple of fifth-year [seniors], and I think there was definitely a sense of redemption because they were last year's seniors and had been beaten by that junior class.
The official final times for The Seattle Times Women’s Eight race were 6:32.70 for the class of 2023, 6:34.93 for the class of 2022, 6:56.66 for the class of 2025, and 7:02.30 for the class of 2024.
One of the rowers that was drafted by the class of 2023 due to missing rowers with injuries, was Fiona Shields, a graduate student, who was voted most inspirational on the team for 2022.
“Our motto was class of 2023 and 23-year-olds, because the two fifth-years are 23 in the boat,” Shields said. “It was really fun, everyone was super positive and excited. We knew that it was probably going to come down to the last 500 meters, which is when you’re in the cut and everyones cheering for you, so we just took that energy and channeled it into our legs.”
Wrapping up the day on the water was The George Varnell Men’s Eight race.
“It’s about bragging rights within the program,” Callahan said. “You’re recruited as a class, you go through this program as a class and you stay together as a class the rest of your life. These are lifelong memories that you make with this class your whole life. So to win a Class Day Regatta, it’s nostalgic and there's also a lot of boat house pride.”
After coming in second last year, the now senior class was not going to come in second again and wanted to have bragging rights. They did just that, as the class of 2022 finished in first with a time of 5:44.97.
While the seniors got off to the lead from the start, the other classes for the most part stayed within striking distance. In the end, the other classes simply didn’t have enough left in the tank to make up the gap that the seniors had garnered. The juniors finished in second with a time of 5:48.08, the freshman finished in third at 5:53.37 and the sophomores finished in fourth with a time of 5:59.33.
One of the key aspects of the Class Day Regatta is centered around bragging rights for the classes, however, it’s also a very useful regatta to get everyone set before the season starts to ramp up.
“It’s good to go through everything again when it’s an actual race,” senior co-captain Simon Van Dorp said. “You can train all you want, but at the same time it’s not going to feel the same… You have to go through the warm up, you have to practice everything, so it’s very good practice… It’s good to get that first race under our belts.”
Not only does this event give bragging rights to certain classes and warms everyone up for the season, but it also allows for the teams to have another week to get healthy and continue to improve. Especially for the women’s team, who has dealt with a plethora of injuries heading into the season.
“We went to Vegas, short 12 people, so we got three people back yesterday,'' Farooq said. “Little by little we’re getting them back in. It’s too bad people like Teal Cohen, Carmela Pappalardo, and Valentina Issepi, they’re all super seniors, and weren’t able to race today, but we’ll get them back soon.”
Washington men’s crew team will be back in action on Montlake Cut next Saturday, March 26, racing against Washington State, while the women will travel to California for the San Diego Crew Classic.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.