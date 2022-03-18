UW crew teams gear up for Class Day Regatta

This Saturday, the Washington men’s and women’s crew teams return to home water for the first time this season for the 121st annual Class Day Regatta on the Montlake Cut.
The first Class Day races occurred all the way back in 1901, before rowing was even a varsity sport. The tradition of intersquad races continued after rowing became a varsity sport, as a way to honor the past. However, these races are more than just a way to honor the past, they’re a way for coaches to see the rowers in action before the official season starts.
“It’s always important to see how the freshman, they’ve been on campus for almost six months, and see how they race and see how they assimilated to the program,” men’s head coach Michael Callahan said. “We want them to have a strong race against good competition. And then we always want to see our seniors do well on the way out, it’s their last one. As coaches we always root for our seniors, but beyond that on the course we want to just see a tight, hard-fought race from start to finish.”
On the schedule for Saturday are three total races. The first starting at 10 a.m. is a classless race with mixed crews of both men’s and women’s rowers, next at 10:15 a.m., the Seattle Times Women’s Eight race, and the final race, the George M. Varnell Men’s Eight race closes the day out at 10:30 a.m.
Last year, the senior class won the men’s race, while the junior class won the women’s race.
This traditional event is also a time for the Washington men’s and women’s rowers to open up the season at home in front of friends and family members and have fun as a team on the water, after a long hard winter full of training.
“One thing to take out is just enthusiasm,” Callahan said. “Over the winter, you’re looking for work ethic and improvement, those are two principles through the whole winter. Now you're turning all that hard work that you put into the last six months onto the race course. So you’re just looking for a lot of effort, enthusiasm and excitement for racing again.”
After finishing the 2021 season as IRA National Champions, the men’s Washington rowing team will be looking to keep improving with every chance that they get to compete on the water.
“We have a strong chance of being good,” Callahan said. “What I do think is [that] the competitive field across the country in rowing is elevated. Some people took COVID years off, some people have fifth years of eligibility. So, what we’re going to see is strong and very deep competition. We could be better than last year, but so could the competition, it’s always relative and that’s where we have to be humble and put the work in to see what we can do.”
While this is the first official race for the UW men’s team in the season, the women’s team has already raced once at the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational in early March. In Las Vegas, the women split the four races against USC.
After finishing in third place at the NCAA Championships Varsity Eight race, the women’s team will look to get back on track with the Class Day races before traveling to California for the San Diego Crew Classic on March 26.
“As a team, we definitely went down there [Las Vegas] expecting to have tough competition considering how many people we had out and the group that we were bringing down,” graduate student Holly Drapp said. “After the regatta, we did an assessment and felt good about the performances that we were able to have based on where we were at as a team. I think the biggest thing is just learning from the races and learning from the tight races and moving forward continuing to develop and dial in our racing for the rest of the season.”
Getting healthy before the main stretch of the season is clearly priority number one for the women’s team.
With the team having to deal with injuries and unusual lineups, the Class Day Regatta gives them another weekend to get healthy. However, it also gives the team another weekend to continue to mesh with one another and keep improving with the rowers that they have available.
“I think everyone is definitely super excited,” Drapp said. “Not only to be able to race down the [Montlake] Cut with friends and family in town, but we’re a pretty competitive group of people, so having the opportunity to really showcase some cool intersquad racing, especially for the glory of being the fastest class is something a lot of people are looking forward to.”
