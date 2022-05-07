UW falls short at 2022 Windermere Cup

After not having the Windermere Cup entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and in 2021 having the Windermere Cup, but not hosting any international teams participate, Saturday felt like a return to normalcy.
Competing against Washington for the 2022 cup were two national teams, the women’s Great Britain team and the men’s Netherland team.
Overall on the day, there were a handful of open water wins by UW and then two very close races decided by less than three seconds. The two close races were the two main events, the women's Windermere Cup 8+ race and the men’s Windermere Cup 8+ race.
For the women’s Windermere Cup race, Great Britian got off to the early lead, yet Washington did not go away without a fight, keeping the race extremely close and allowed it to truly be anyone's race to win throughout the entirety of the 2000 meters.
“It was one hell of a race, that’s for sure,” UW women’s senior rower McKenna Bryant said. “We went after it right in the beginning, bit down hard and so did GB and so did the other Washington eight. We went, they went, we went, they went. Couldn’t quite push past them, but it was a good race.”
The UW purple boat stayed connected to the GB boat for the whole race, but each time UW tried to overtake GB, GB had a response and kept the slightest of leads. The final times across the finish line were 6:15.92 for Great Britain, 6:17.83 for the Washington purple boat and 6:28.94 for the Washington gold boat.
Even with not finishing in first, this race still will be a huge help and a big momentum builder for the team heading into the Pac-12 Championships next weekend.
“Speed is not free, you always have to work for it,” Bryant said. “I think today helped us train that and train that extra inch and train, how do you dig in when you don’t think you have anymore.”
On the men’s side, the Windermere Cup 8+ race to wrap up the day was what a lot of people expected and that’s a great race.
“A really hard fought race from start to finish,” Washington head coach Michael Callahan said. “It was good, Windmere wanted really strong competition here and we certainly got it today and I think actually helped our team before Pac-12s next week. We needed to make an improvement from our Cal dual and we definitely saw that from the boat speed of the varsity and I think the 2V did a good job also in that race.”
Right out of the start, the Huskies got off to a quick lead, but that lead did not last for long, as the Dutch team quickly fought back and had overtaken the Huskies by the 500 meter mark. The Dutch stayed with a slight two seat lead then for the majority of the next 500 meters, before the Huskies made their move.
As both boats were nearing the Montlake Bridge, UW was the team that held a small one or two seat lead, as both boats were jockeying back and forth looking to put their name on the Windermere Cup trophy.
“It was good to see us in the base speed come back, be competitive,” Callahan said. “Maybe we have to work on the finishing part of our race, but the Dutch are known for finishing races and having good sprints. So in the middle of the third 500, I was like now we have to be careful for a really strong signature Dutch sprint.”
The signature Dutch sprint is exactly what happened and Washington was not able to fight it off, as they had gained the lead by the time they crossed under the Montlake Bridge. While Washington attempted to make a last second push, they fell short finishing in second and third.
The Neatherland’s National team finished with a time of 5:37.21, while the Washington Varsity Eight followed closely behind with a time of 5:39.29 and the Washington Second Varsity Eight finished with a time of 5:48.12.
One member in the Washington Varsity Eight boat that had a little bit of extra motivation Saturday morning was graduate student Gert-Jan van Doorn, who is from the Netherlands, and had competed alongside a number of familiar rowers in the Netherlands boat.
“Obviously you want to win every single race, but this one was a little more personal, you just want to beat them,” van Doorn said. “It did [feel a little weird] especially at the start and you look over and you're on the other side of the world, but you're racing against basically your friends and guys you know, so you’re like what is going on a little bit.”
Both the Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams will now turn their attention towards next weekend where they will be competing at the Pac-12 Championships Sunday, May 15.
Other notes
In the women’s Collegiate Varsity Four, Washington won with a time of 7:12.33, while Seattle Pacific finished in second with their time of 8:08.31.
In the men’s Open Four, the Huskies won with a time of 6:42.16 and the Beavers finished in second with a time of 6:59.29.
For the women’s Collegiate Open Eight, the Washington 5V8+ finished in first with a time of 7:04.41 beating the Seattle University 2V8+ who rowed a time of 7:33.43.
In the men’s Collegiate Freshman/Third Varsity Eight, it was more of the same with the Huskies winning. The Huskies 4V8+ boat had a time of 5:57.35, while second place finisher the Redhawks V8+ rowed a time of 6:53.63.
Washington’s 3V8+ boat took home first place in the women’s Erickson Cascade Cup race. It rowed a time of 6:35.86, while Western Washington’s V8+ boat finished in second with a time of 6:54.46.
In the men’s Erickson Cascade Cup, the Huskies 3V8+ boat defeated the Cougars V8+ boat with times of 5:51.93 and 6:21.23 respectively.
