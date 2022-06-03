UW men’s crew begin quest to repeat success at IRA Championships

After a slow start to the 2022 rowing season, the Washington men’s team was looking to finally catch fire at the IRA Championships in Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

In the 2021 season, the Huskies swept all four events to win the team championship for a seventeenth time in program history and an eighth time in the last decade. The only two years the Huskies didn’t win was in 2016 and 2020, when there was no season due to COVID-19.

Washington got the strong start that they were looking for on day one of the IRA Championships, with all of their boats qualifying for the semifinals with first and second place finishes and the varsity four boat making it all the way into the A final’s during Friday’s races.

Getting the racing underway for Washington was the varsity eight heat four race, where UW jumped out to the early lead and, for the most part, managed to slowly extend that lead throughout the course. At the 500 meter mark they had the slightest of leads over Dartmouth, and by the 1000 meter mark they had a gap of just over two seconds.

When it came to the final 500 meters, Washington maintained a stern-to-bow lead over Dartmouth and finished in first. Washington’s final time was 5:37.90, while Dartmouth had a time of 5:41.57 to finish second.

Next up on the water for Washington was the second varsity eight. Despite again getting to an early start, Harvard was not going to let Washington coast to an easy win, and the race held dead even between the two boats after 750 meters.

By the 1000 meter mark, Harvard had taken a less than one second lead and began to get into the zone. By the 1500 meter mark, Harvard's lead had grown to five seconds as they made a statement on day one at the IRA Championships.

While UW did not win, it did easily finish in second with a time of 5:46.96, which was 8.67 seconds ahead of third place and 2.37 seconds behind the first place finisher Harvard.

Next for Washington was the third varsity eight race. Out the gate was a tightly contested race, with Dartmouth holding a couple seat lead over Washington, while Washington had a half boat lead over the third place team.

In the previous race at the 750 meter mark, Harvard made the move to overtake UW, but in the third varsity eight race UW attempted to make a push and overtake Dartmouth, chipping away at the lead. However, Dartmouth had a response, taking back ground and maintaining a comfortable lead.

Once again the Huskies were unable to finish in first, yet they still managed to qualify for Saturday's semifinals with a second place finish. The Huskies final time was 5:54.71, while Dartmouth finished in first place 3.21 seconds ahead of the Huskies.

Moving on to the varsity four races, Washington was looking to put up a good time in the morning at the time trials and finish in the top-18 inorder to race again later in Friday’s semifinals. The theme of second place finishes continued for Washington’s time trial heat, only this time first place went to Georgetown.

The Huskies rowed a time of 6:11.37 in the varsity four race and that was good enough for fourth place overall, easily landinging themselves in the top-18 needed to qualify for the semifinals.

After around a four hour break, the Washington varsity four boat was back out on the water for semifinals looking to punch its tickets to the finals with a top-2 finish.

As they have in so many races this season, UW rowed out to an early lead. But UW was not alone out front, as Holly Cross and Georgetown were nearly dead even after the second 500 meters. Heading into the 1000 meter mark, UW had been passed up and was now sitting in third about a half of a boat length back from second place.

Needing to get into second place in order to move on to the A final, the Huskies began to make their move with 500 meters to go. With 250 meters to go, the Huskies were now just a half boat length behind Georgetown for first place. As the boats crossed the finish line, the Huskies final sprint worked out as they finished in first with an open water gap.

UW crossed the finish line with a time of 6:21.25, while Georgetown finished in second with their time of 6:23.35.

Washington will be back out on the water early Saturday morning as they look to continue their quest for another IRA Championship.

Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen

