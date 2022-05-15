UW men’s rowing doesn’t have enough at Pac-12 Championships

Sunday morning at the Pac-12 Championships at Dexter Lake, Oregon, the Washington men’s rowing team was looking to make it five straight titles.
After a good showing at the Windermere Cup, the Huskies were carrying good momentum into the Pac-12 Championships, but UW wasn’t able to keep up this momentum and finished second place behind Cal.
In the novice eight race, the Huskies got off to an early lead, but the Golden Bears’ boat was not going to go away and kept the gap nearly the same for the first 1,000 meters. After both boats crossed the 1,000-meter mark, the Bears began to make their move and overtook the Huskies by the time they hit the 1,500-meter mark.
In the last 500 meters, Cal began to widen out the lead and crossed the finish line with a comfortable lead of 2.4 seconds. The final time for Cal in first was 5:44.98, while the final time for Washington was 5:47.41.
Looking to get points on Cal, Washington needed to get the win in the third varsity eight. Similar to the first men’s race, Washington got off to a strong start with Cal, keeping the gap manageable.
The Huskies staved off any final push attempt by the Bears and got the much needed win to move to even with Cal in points after two races. The Huskies' time was 5:43.52, compared to the Bears’ time of 5:44.42.
Next race on the schedule was the men’s varsity four race, a non-Pac-12 Championship scoring race. The theme of the day had been tight races between Cal and Washington and yet again the V4+ race shaped up to be a close one with a one-second difference after 500 meters.
By the 1,000-meter mark, however, it was no longer shaping up to be a close race with the Golden Bears having built a clear open water lead. Cal finished with a time of 6:28.85, while in second Washington rowed a time of 6:42.45.
In the second varsity eight race, UW was looking for revenge on Cal from earlier this season. Early on, that seemed to be the case with UW building a near boat-length lead by the 1,000-meter mark. The lead soon disappeared with Cal beginning its attack early.
In another photo finish, Washington fell short of first place. In first place, Cal finished with a time of 5:38.54, compared to Washington's second place time of 5:38.66.
Wrapping up the day for the Washington men’s varsity eight race. Washington was down three points in the team standings and needed to win in order to claim its fifth-straight Pac-12 Championship.
Cal got off to the early lead and was looking to establish itself as the clear top team in the Pac-12. After 500 meters, Cal had a three second lead over UW and it looked as though that lead was lengthening. Sure enough, at the 1,000-meter mark that lead for Cal had grown to just under four seconds and then at the 1,500-meter mark the lead was just under five seconds.
In the end, the lead for the Bears grew at each 500 meter mark. The Golden Bears finished with a time of 5:36.90, while the Huskies finished with a time of 5:42.21.
Washington officially finished in second at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships with 65 points compared to Cal’s point total of 72.
Next up for the Huskies is the 2022 IRA Championships, which get underway Friday, June 3 in West Windsor, New Jersey. The Huskies will be looking to defend their first place finish at the 2021 IRA Championships.
