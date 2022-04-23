UW men’s rowing has disappointing showing against Cal

For the No. 3 Washington men’s rowing team, rowing against No. 2 ranked Cal was an opportunity to show that they should be favorites to win the IRA Championship.
In the end, not much went the Huskies’ way Saturday morning, with the Huskies only managing to win one race at Redwood Shores.
For Washington, the first race foreshadowed what type of day it was going to be on the water.
Cal beat UW in the V4+ race to open up the day, with Washington finishing with a time of 6:57.27, and Cal far ahead at 6:30.20.
Hoping to turn the tide for the day was the Huskies’ F8+ boat, which got off to a great start and got out to a near open water lead early on in the race. In the final 500 meters, Cal started to make a dent in UW’s lead, but UW was able to stay ahead across the finish. UW finished with a time of 6:45.7, compared to Cal’s time of 6:47.4
The Washington 3V8+ was hoping to continue the winning ways for Washington, but Cal had something else on its mind and challenged the Washington boat out the gate.
The choice by the Huskies to have a fast stroke rate out of the gate seemed to back fire, as they appeared to tire more quickly and the Golden Bears started to create a larger lead with each stroke.
Soon, UW had fallen behind by clear open water and was never able to come back, as it finished with a time of 5:54.5, compared to Cal’s time of 5:46.2.
As the men’s 2V8+ race got underway, Cal had the slight seat lead by the 500 meter mark. By the 1000 meter mark, the boats were neck and neck with UW keeping themself in striking distance. Over the next 500 meters, however, Cal began to extend its lead and create open water.
Washington attempted to make up the separation, but was unable to come back. Washington finished with a time of 5:44.5, while Cal had a time of 5:41.2.
Cal got off to a strong start in the V8+, taking a two seat lead almost instantly. It didn’t slow down, and held had a bow to stern lead by the 500 meter mark. Washington was unable to pull off a late comeback and finished well behind Cal. The final time for Washington was 5:41.0, compared to Cal's time of 5:32.2.
Overall, UW won just one race, the F8+, with Cal showing why they were ranked ahead of UW.
Next up Washington will return to the Montlake Cut to race at the Windermere Cup, which will get underway Saturday, May 7.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
