UW men’s rowing sweeps the day on the Montlake Cut

Trailing for the majority of the V4+ race against UC Irvine, it looked like the Washington men's crew team was going to be unable to sweep its opponents for the day.
However, stroke by stroke, UW started to chip away at UC Irvine’s lead. Soon the teams became dead even and by the time the boats rowed under the Montlake Bridge, UW had taken the lead and was dead-set on keeping that lead.
The final time for Washington in the V4+ race was 6:51.26, while UC Irvine was right behind at 6:52.99.
That was the closest race by far, for the most part, Washington cruised to easy victories in all of the other races on the day on the Montlake Cut.
Overall, the Huskies participated in eight races, with each of their boats competing twice.
In the first race of the day for Washington, it was really just a competition between the freshman eight boat and the third varsity eight boat as to who will finish in first, with UC Irvine and British Columbia rounding out the race.
In the end, the UW 3V8+ won the race, with a time of 5:56.81, while the freshmen eight boat finished with a time of 6:03.01.
While the freshman for Washington got another chance to beat the 3V8+ Washington boat later on in the day, they were unable to with the results being the same. In the second race involving these two boats, the 3V8+ finished with a time of 6:02.60 and the freshman eight boat rowed a time of 6:06.07.
While the second race for the Huskies’ V4+ was very close, their first race of the day was not. Washington got off to a strong start and kept up that pace for the entirety of the race against Puget Sound, Seattle U and Lewis & Clark.
Washington finished in first with their time of 6:57.55, while Puget Sound beat out Seattle U for second with their time of 7:05.27.
UW’s 2V8+ raced against Stanford and then against Oregon State. In both races, the Huskies cruised to a victory by over ten seconds. Against Stanford, Washington finished with a time of 5:53.95 compared to Stanford who finished with a time of 6:06.12. Against Oregon State, Washington’s boat rowed a time of 5:54.31, while Oregon State finished with a time of 6:11.82.
As for Washington’s V8+ boat, they handled their business on the Montlake Cut.
“As for the race I thought we showed some first race nerves in the varsity eight,” head coach Michael Callahan said. “Stanford had a strong middle 1000 against us. The second race we were able to get into a more relaxed base rhythm.”
Stanford challenged the UW boat, keeping connected for nearly the entire race. When Washington crossed the finish line, however, it had just barely separated from Stanford creating open water.
Washington’s V8+ boat finished with a time of 5:48.97, while Stanford finished with a time of 5:52.23.
Against Oregon State, UW rowed to a much more comfortable victory, rowing an even better time of 5:47.30 while OSU rowed a time of 6:01.52.
The Washington men’s rowing team will be back in action at the Ebright Invitation in Oakland, California on April 9.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.